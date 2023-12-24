CHRISTMAS is a time to be jolly — but some festivities can lead to a sore head.

The morning after that festive night before can be a debilitating time if you’re plagued by bad hangovers.

1 Drinking too much at Christmas can cause agonising hangovers – but some natural remedies can help relieve symptoms, experts say Credit: Getty

The unpleasant punishment for drinking too much alcohol is caused by a number of factors, including dehydration, lack of sleep, inflammation and bowel irritation.

These can lead to agonising headaches, feeling sick, sweating, anxiety and irritability.

However, experts say some foods and supplements could help reduce the symptoms, making you recover quicker.

Shona Wilkinson, nutritionist at Dr Vegan, told The Sun: “Celebrations during the festive season often lead to many of us overindulging on alcohol, leaving that all-too-familiar feeling – the dreaded hangover.

“Hangovers are pretty much guaranteed when you drink too much alcohol, as excessive consumption leaves your body dehydrated, filled with toxins and operating on low blood-sugar.

“The more regularly you drink, the more your liver loses its ability to regenerate and the worse you feel.

“Rather than ordering a takeaway to help alleviate the symptoms of a hangover this Christmas, try incorporating some of these slightly more unusual ingredients in your diet.”

1. Milk thistle

One of the primary causes of a hangover is a build-up of acetaldehyde.

The toxic byproduct of breaking down alcohol contributes to inflammation in the liver and other organs, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

However, research shows some naturally occurring chemicals can help reduce this inflammation, tackling at least one of the symptoms of a hangover.

Silymarin, found in the milk thistle plant, has strong anti-inflammatory effects, which may help minimise the effects of toxins.

Ms Wilkinson said: “The milk thistle plant contains cynarin and silymarin that support the liver in the production of bile, which is essential in helping the body carry toxins out of the liver and into the gut for elimination.

“Milk thistle also helps to reduce symptoms of nausea and indigestion as it can help to stimulate the production of digestive body fluids including stomach acid and bile, contributing to normal gastrointestinal movement helping to prevent stomach bloating and reducing the unwanted inflammation in the stomach.

“You can take milk thistle in the form of a tea or incorporate it into your diet with a supplement.”

However, neither chemical will tackle all of the effects of a hangover, so milk thistle is not a hangover “cure” on its own.

2. Pickle juice

The key culprit behind the banging headaches you might have after a night on the sauce is dehydration.

Drinking alcohol causes the body to flush water out of your blood through the kidneys, resulting in you becoming dehydrated quickly.

This is why you might find yourself needing the toilet more often when drinking booze.

The next day, this can result in migraines, a fuzzy mouth and sore throat.

However, some natural remedies can speed up your rehydration process because of the nutrients they contain, according to Ms Wilkinson.

She said: “Pickle juice is packed with electrolytes and essential minerals such as sodium, calcium, and potassium, all of which help with a number of the body’s vital processes.

“Crucially, electrolytes promote hydration, making pickle juice the perfect remedy if you’re looking to quench that hangover thirst.”

The most important way to ensure you rehydrate remains drinking lots of water.

3. Lemon peel

Another potential remedy for dealing with toxins can be found in lemons.

Lemon peel is naturally high in antioxidants, including D-limonene and vitamin C.

One study, published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention, found lemon peel has more antioxidants than grapefruit or tangerine peels.

Separate research shows D-limonene can increase the body’s production of an enzyme that reduces the effects of oxidative stress.

Ms Wilkinson said: “Lemon peel contains a substance called ‘D-limonene’, which helps to detoxify the body of carcinogens and break down other nasty toxins.

“Try adding a full lemon to a glass of water or grating it into your food to give your body some love after the night before and top up your hydration levels.”

4. Ginger or peppermint tea

Nausea can be one of the worst effects of a hangover, and is caused by a number of factors.

However, a range of herbal teas have been shown to have a beneficial effect on feeling sick — including ginger and peppermint teas.

A study, published in the American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, showed just one gram of ginger can reduce feelings of nausea.

Ms Wilkinson said: “Hangovers can also leave you feeling nauseous.

“Studies show that ginger has a calming effect on the digestive tract and can ease feelings of digestive discomfort, nausea and vomiting.

“Peppermint can also be used to ease digestive discomfort and ease bloating after a night of drinking.

“Why not switch out your morning coffee for lemon and ginger or peppermint tea?”