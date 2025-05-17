Nvidia-backed AI cloud company CoreWeave (CRWV) stock has soared over 100% since its IPO in March as investors’ hopes for the AI boom outweigh concerns over what some analysts say is a risky business model.

Over the same time frame, the S&P 500 gained a much more modest 7%. CoreWeave is one of the largest holders of Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) and rents its data center capacity to Big Tech firms such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META) as they scramble to power their AI ambitions.

Nvidia (NVDA) holds a 7% stake in CoreWeave, according to the AI chipmaker’s filing to the SEC Thursday. In addition to backing the company, Nvidia both sells chips to and buys data center capacity from CoreWeave.

CoreWeave reported its first quarterly earnings results as a public company this week, featuring soaring revenue for the three months ending March 31 and a bullish revenue outlook for the year, far ahead of Wall Street’s expectations, on a $4 billion deal with ChatGPT maker OpenAI. However, the stock dropped after the earnings call, dragged down by a higher-than-anticipated outlook for capital expenditures.

Wall Street analysts maintained their optimism for CoreWeave stock following its earnings. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, who holds a Buy rating on the stock, raised his price target on shares to $80 from $51 Thursday, citing “insatiable demand.”

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding raised his price outlook to $65 from $56. He said in a note that CoreWeave’s outlook “highlights the ever-accelerating nature of AI demand, along with CoreWeave’s agility in responding to this.”

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who has an Equal-weight rating on the stock, said in a note that “accruing large contracts from the most demanding GenAI users provides strong validation of CoreWeave’s strong positioning.” He raised his price target to $58 from $46.

Other analysts remain skeptical.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria downgraded CoreWeave to an Underperform on Thursday, citing its $23 billion capital expenditure forecast for 2025, just as it projects much less (around $5 billion) in revenue.

Luria told Yahoo Finance in an interview this week that CoreWeave’s capital structure is “very risky,” as the company uses debt financing, borrowed against its depreciating store of prior-generation Nvidia Hopper AI chips, to purchase more of the latest Nvidia chips to stay competitive in the AI data center market. CoreWeave has a significant amount of debt — roughly $12 billion worth of debt commitments with very high interest rates, according to Luria. Its interest expenses are only getting higher, jumping roughly 550% to $264 million in the first quarter from the prior year.