Jensen Huang said manufacturers will need a second factory to implement artificial intelligence into product offerings during a keynote address at Nvidia’s annual GTC conference. This is true in the automotive industry, said Huang, but it will also impact every industry across the board. While Nvidia GPUs remain a vital part of autonomous success in vehicles like Waymo and full self-driving plans at Tesla, Nvidia announced it had embarked on a an expanded partnership with General Motors.

During the Nvidia GTC keynote address, CEO Jensen Huang said manufacturers interested in implementing artificial intelligence into their product lines will soon need two factories, including one solely for AI.

“Every industry, every company that has factories will have two factories in the future,” Huang said during the address on Tuesday. “The factory for what they build and the factory for the mathematics; the factory for the AI.”

“Factories for cars, factories for AIs for cars. Factories for smart speakers, factories for AIs for the smart speakers.”

While Huang claimed that this new normal will span every industry that plans to incorporate AI, Huang also announced the chip maker’s latest move into the automotive industry includes a partnership with General Motors.

“We’re looking forward to building with GM AI in all three areas,” Huang said. “AI for manufacturing, so they can revolutionize the way they manufacture; AI for enterprise, so they can revolutionize the way they work to design cars and simulate cars, and then also AI for in the car.”

Nvidia builds three types of computers for the automotive industry: the training computer, the simulation computer, and the self-driving car function known as the robotics computer.

While the price tag of the deal is unknown, the Detroit-based car maker has used Nvidia’s GPUs before to train AI models, but this deal expands Nvidia’s footprint within the company.

Nvidia also works with Waymo and Tesla, supplying them chips for their self-driving car initiatives, and the chipmaker has partnerships with major car brands like Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, JLR, Volvo, and Hyundai, according to its website.

“We work with the car industry however the car industry would like us to work with them,” Huang said.

Aside from the automotive news Huang’s keynote address was accompanied by a slew of announcements, including the chip maker’s timeline with Blackwell Ultra later this year, Vera Rubin in 2026, and Feynman in 2027.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com