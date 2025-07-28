In a new interview, Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang says that AI will mint more millionaires in the next five years than the Internet did in two decades.

On a recent episode of “The All-In Podcast,” Huang said that AI technology enables people to create new things, filling in skill gaps and allowing for more chances to generate revenue.

For example, Huang noted that AI is “the greatest technology equalizer of all time” because it can turn anyone into a programmer, removing the barrier of learning a coding language like Python or C++ to be able to build an app or create a website for a business.

“AI in my case is creating jobs,” Huang said on the podcast. “It causes people to create things that other people would like to buy.”

Anyone can communicate with AI in natural language, Huang added. Every creative now has a technical skillset thanks to AI, and, in turn, every technical person can tap into AI for creative powers. Everyone is “an artist” or “a programmer” because of AI, Huang said.

There’s a downside to the technology, though: People who don’t use AI will be replaced by those who do.

“The one thing that we know for certain is that if you’re not using AI, you’re going to lose your job to somebody who uses AI,” Huang said.

Also, Huang echoed his remarks from an interview earlier this month with CNN by stating in the podcast that everyone’s jobs will be “different,” and the work people will do will change. Some roles will be rendered “obsolete” by AI, though “many” jobs will be created, Huang stated on the podcast.

Nvidia is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the AI boom. With 70% to 95% of the market share for AI chips, Nvidia is powering AI advances. Its chips are the brainpower behind ChatGPT (which reaches 500 million global weekly users) and other popular AI products from companies like Amazon and Meta.

Huang, who has led Nvidia as CEO since its inception in 1993, said on the podcast that he has “created more billionaires” on his management team than any other CEO in the world.

Nvidia is currently the most valuable company in the world, becoming the first company to cross a market value of $4 trillion for the first time earlier this month. The company’s stock has grown nearly 27% year-to-date, and a noteworthy 1,554% over the past five years.

