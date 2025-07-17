Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, visited Beijing, China. He praised China a lot, calling its electric vehicles (EVs) and tech the best in the world. This visit came just one day after the Trump administration allowed Nvidia to sell one of its AI chips to China again, as per the WSJ report.

That chip sale deal was part of a trade truce: China agreed to speed up rare-earth mineral exports, and the U.S. relaxed some tech rules. Some people in U.S. Congress doesn’t like the idea of giving China access to advanced American tech—they say it could help the Chinese military, according to the reports.

Huang says there’s space for both U.S. and China

But Huang disagreed with them and said there’s room for everyone—he even signed Chinese reporters’ clothes at the press meet. Huang wants to keep updating Nvidia’s tech for China and said his meetings with Chinese leaders (like the vice premier) wouldn’t upset Trump, as stated by WSJ report.

He met Trump last week, and Trump was happy about Nvidia crossing $4 trillion in market value. Huang told Trump he was going to China, and Trump replied, “Have a great trip.” Huang is now often visiting both Washington and Beijing, unlike others who usually avoid praising China, as per the reports.

Huang praises China’s tech and EV companies



In China, he said the country is way ahead in tech usage like smartphone payments, compared to the U.S. still using cash. Huang was born in Taiwan, but is a U.S. citizen. At a big business fair, he wore traditional Chinese clothes and gave a speech partly in Chinese, according to the WSJ report.

In his speech, he said China’s supply chain is a miracle and praised its researchers, developers, and entrepreneurs. He criticized the high U.S. tariffs that stop most Chinese EVs from coming to America, as per the report.

He met with the CEO of Xiaomi, a Chinese EV and smartphone company that launched cars last year and already has long waiting lists. Huang called Xiaomi a “miracle of a company” with world-class tech. When asked if he’d buy a Xiaomi EV, he said he “would love to”, but it’s not sold in the U.S.—and called that “our misfortune”, according to the WSJ report.

