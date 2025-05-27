Nvidia (NVDA) week is here.

The chip giant that has become the poster child for the AI boom that kicked off in late 2022 will report first quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday, May 28, the last of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stocks to report results.

Nvidia’s report will serve as a coda on what has so far been a stronger-than-expected earnings season for corporates, who remain highly sensitive to tariff developments but drove profit growth in the year’s first three months at a faster rate than analysts had forecast.

Nvidia, which sports a market capitalization north of $3 trillion and has at various points in the last year been the world’s largest company, is more important to the artificial intelligence ecosystem than simply what their numbers will show this week.

The company’s results have been powered by chip investments from some of its Big Tech peers, including Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META).

And Nvidia’s central role in the AI boom catalyzed by ChatGPT’s launch in November 2022 has seen billions flow into a startup ecosystem that had fallen stagnant after a pandemic-fueled boom.

As we run up to and through Nvidia’s crucial report, Yahoo Finance will keep tabs on all the ways Nvidia’s results have influenced markets and could shape the conversation in the months ahead.

