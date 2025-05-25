This is The Takeaway from today’s Morning Brief, which you can sign up to receive in your inbox every morning along with:

I hate to admit this one, really.

But the setup on Nvidia’s (NVDA) stock into earnings on Wednesday evening has me confused.

Granted, I left the sell-side analyst gig over 10 years ago and no longer recommend stocks. But it’s hard to shake old habits, and for me, that’s trying to figure out how a stock will react in the 24 hours after an earnings report hits the wires.

For this Nvidia report, I’m stumped on which way the market might go — though I have concerns that investors may sell on the news.

Nvidia’s gross profit margins are compressing as Blackwell chips have entered the mix. The Street is anxiously awaiting management’s confidence in a gross margin recovery back to when it targeted mid-70% levels in the second half of the year. Given the headwinds in the economy, I’m just not sure Nvidia gives that type of confident guidance. If anything, it could say gross margins will ramp above 70% in the second half of the year — but that risks letting investors down. Almost a lose-lose scenario.

Second quarter sales and earnings guidance could surprise the optimistic Street as management aims to reflect the impact of the ban on H20 chips to China. While analysts have seen this coming — EPS estimates have been lowered over the past 60 days, according to Yahoo Finance data — they may be underestimating the top-line headwind.

“The stock will look for a positive catalyst (2026 visibility, gross margin recovery, new China product) to appreciate near-term, in our opinion,” said BofA semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya in a note.

Read more: How does Nvidia make money?

Nvidia’s valuation from a price-to-earnings multiple perspective is also thought-provoking. On the one hand, given the company’s long-term growth potential, it looks relatively cheap. Considering the factors I mentioned above, however, the valuation could also be considered expensive.

Below is some further context on Nvidia’s stock ahead of earnings from those I know in the trenches. I asked this trio for their views on Nvidia’s PE ratio.

Keen on snagging more insight? Drop me a line on X @BrianSozzi with all Nvidia questions today and into the lead-up to earnings this coming week. I will do my very best to answer all of them!

I will also note that Yahoo Finance will have special coverage of Nvidia’s earnings week beginning Monday morning. So be sure to check in frequently to get your analytical dose of Nvidia live on Yahoo Finance, on demand, or in digital text form.