The company says the hikes “account for increased operational costs” in the specific countries where they’re rolling out, according to a customer help page , and that GeForce Now founders can still pay grandfathered pricing as originally promised.

This will be the third price hike for GeForce’s top tier — Nvidia doubled it twice in 2021. For example, UK subscribers who chose to leave their Founders plans for upgraded graphics and latency will have gone from paying £4.99 a month to £8.99 a month to £17.99 a month to, finally, £19.99 a month starting November 1st. Still, the Ultimate tier is a much more impressive service than the Priority one, and that leap accounts for most of the cost.