NVIDIA continues to be among America’s very best places to work as judged by employees themselves, rising to second place on Glassdoor’s list of best employers for 2024.

This is the fourth consecutive year NVIDIA has been among the top five on the closely watched list, which is based on anonymous employee reviews about their job, company and work environment. Last year, NVIDIA ranked fifth.

Topping this year’s list is Bain & Co., with ServiceNow, MathWorks and Procore Technologies rounding out the top five.

Employees consistently share positive feedback about NVIDIA via Glassdoor’s anonymous reviews, which capture an authentic look at what it’s like to work at more than a million companies.

Some 98% of NVIDIANs approve of founder and CEO Jensen Huang’s leadership and 94% would recommend working at NVIDIA to a friend.

Here are some typical comments submitted by employees:

“NVIDIA is the best company you could possibly work for,” wrote one engineer on the site. “Employees are basically provided with every single thing they need to be able to do their life’s work at NVIDIA. I might just work here for the rest of my life and retire from here.”

“Truly, I have never worked at a place like NVIDIA,” another wrote. “The culture is strong, morale is high, teams are supportive of each other and employees love their work.”

“NVIDIA hires great people — in every discipline where we work, we have world-class experts and a deep bench. NVIDIA has a culture of help; nobody fails alone and we succeed together,” another noted.

