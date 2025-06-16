Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) were closing in on their all-time highs midday Monday. The company continues to ride high on sales of its powerful AI chips to both hyperscalers and foreign countries seeking to build out their own sovereign AI systems.

Nvidia’s stock price topped out at just over $145 as of 12:00 p.m. ET, just shy of its high of $149.43 posted on Jan. 1.

The jump comes after Nvidia held its GTC Paris event in the French capital last week. CEO Jensen Huang also attended the Viva Technology conference in the country.

The company, which reported strong first quarter earnings in May, has been expanding into several spaces, including sovereign AI, which describes data centers funded, owned, or run by individual countries seeking to build out their AI capabilities.

Nvidia took a starring role in President Trump’s visit to the Middle East, where he struck deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that will see the countries receive thousands of Nvidia AI chips.

But the company is also dealing with the fallout from the Trump administration’s ban on the sale of its chips to China. Nvidia reported a $4.5 billion hit during its most recent earnings announcement due to the ban and says it anticipates an additional $8 billion write-down in the current quarter.

Despite that, the company beat on revenue expectations thanks to the sale of its latest Blackwell chips and related server equipment.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance’s Week in Tech newsletter. · yahoofinance

Email Daniel Howley at [email protected]. Follow him on X/Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology news that will impact the stock market

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance