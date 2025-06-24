Nvidia stock (NVDA) jumped over 2% Tuesday to hover above $147 per share, putting the stock on track to end the trading session at its highest level since its record close in January.

Nvidia notched a record closing price of $149.43 on Jan. 6.

The AI chipmaker’s stock has undergone a significant turnaround following its first quarter earnings in late May, which featured revenue that beat Wall Street’s expectations and showed the company continuing to thrive despite a new export ban on sales of its chips to one of its largest markets: China.

Shares have jumped more than 9% since Nvidia’s May 28 earnings report, far ahead of the S&P 500’s roughly 3.5% gain in that time frame.

Nvidia stock had struggled in the months following its record close in January as President Trump embarked on his trade war and AI competition in China rattled the broader markets and its own shares.

The stock plunged in January when a new cheap AI model from Chinese startup DeepSeek prompted demand concerns for its AI chips and again in April as Trump’s steep tariff announcements rocked the stock market. Trump enacted a ban on sales of Nvidia’s H20 chips to China, costing the chipmaker $2.5 billion in lost revenue in the first quarter and a projected $8 billion loss in the second quarter.

At the same time, Nvidia’s competition in the Chinese market was heating up from domestic tech giant Huawei. Huawei is reportedly readying a new advanced AI chip competitive with Nvidia’s prior-generation H100 chips.

Shares hit their lowest closing price in over a year on April 4, ending the trading session at just over $94.

Before the chipmaker’s first quarter earnings report, Nvidia stock was bolstered in May by deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to supply hundreds of thousands of its AI chips to the countries. The stock’s comeback helped it briefly overtake Microsoft (MSFT) as the world’s most valuable company in early June.

Chip stocks also rallied across the board Tuesday. Intel (INTC) climbed 6.5%, AMD (AMD) climbed 6.2%, and Broadcom (AVGO) rose 3.2%. US-listed shares of Nvidia’s Taiwan-based contract manufacturer TSMC (TSM) soared 4.3%.

The upswing comes as investors pile back into tech stocks. Bank of America analysts said in a note Tuesday that tech inflows hit their highest level last week since June 2024.

On Tuesday, the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) was set to hit a fresh record close, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) eyed its highest levels since February.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attends a round table discussion at the VivaTech fair dedicated to innovation and startups in Paris on June 11, 2025. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP) · ASSOCIATED PRESS

Laura Bratton is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Bluesky @laurabratton.bsky.social. Email her at [email protected].