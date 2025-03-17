Nvidia (NVDA) stock slid more than 1% in early trading Monday ahead of the AI chipmaker’s annual GTC conference on March 18, where CEO Jensen Huang is expected to debut the company’s upcoming AI chip, Blackwell Ultra, and a new AI superchip, Vera Rubin.

NasdaqGS – Nasdaq Real Time Price • USD As of 11:15:14 AM EDT. Market Open.

Monday’s move follows an 8% climb last week. The chipmaker’s shares rose more than 5% Friday alone as the stock began to recover from a post-earnings rout in which Nvidia led “Magnificent 7” stocks lower amid a tech-driven market downturn.

Huang teased that he would unveil more about Blackwell Ultra and Vera Rubin at GTC during the company’s post-earnings call on Feb. 26.

“Come to GTC, and I’ll talk to you about Blackwell Ultra, Vera Rubin, and then show you what’s … after that,” Huang told analysts.

Read more: How does Nvidia make money?

Nvidia has officially scaled production of its current-generation Blackwell AI servers in “the fastest product ramp” in its history after they were delayed a quarter amid reports of overheating and glitches. Its Blackwell products generated $11 billion in revenue for Nvidia during the company’s fourth quarter. Huang said overcoming the challenges of scaling the current-generation Blackwell systems will make it easier for the company to ramp up production of Blackwell Ultra.

“This time between Blackwell and Blackwell Ultra, the system architecture is exactly the same. It’s a lot harder going from Hopper to Blackwell because … the chassis, the architecture of the system, the hardware, the power delivery, all of that had to change. This was quite a challenging transition,” he said in the post-earnings call. Hopper is the GPU Nvidia launched prior to Blackwell.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Francisco on Sept. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) · ASSOCIATED PRESS

“But the next transition will slot right in. Blackwell Ultra will slot right in. We’ve also already revealed and been working very closely with all of our partners…”

Huang confirmed in the call that Nvidia is slated to launch Blackwell Ultra in the second half of this year.

Other chip stocks, including Samsung (005930.KS), Dell (DELL), AMD (AMD), and Arm (ARM), rose Monday ahead of GTC.

NasdaqGS – Nasdaq Real Time Price • USD As of 11:15:14 AM EDT. Market Open. MU 005930.KS ARM

In addition to Blackwell Ultra and Rubin, Nvidia is also expected to discuss the company’s simulation technologies and more. During last year’s event, Nvidia highlighted its latest software efforts around humanoid robots.

“We … expect Mr. Huang to update thoughts on evolving AI workloads and provide incremental commentary on emerging areas of AI development such as Physical AI and Robotics,” wrote Stifel analyst Ruben Roy in a note on Friday.