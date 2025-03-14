The 2025 National Women’s Soccer League season is upon us, and ESPN’s MVP Tracker is back with it.

Just like last year, we will regularly assess the MVP race, combining our data and metrics with our own assessment of play as religious observers of the league. However, this year we’ll kick things off with a look at who could be in the MVP race, from the NWSL’s newfound stars primed to improve upon last year’s performances, to new names with the potential to enter the national discussion.

– Stream LIVE: Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Who could be the 2025 NWSL MVP? Inevitably, someone who isn’t on this list will insert themselves into the conversation (see: Vanessa DiBernardo and Emily Sams last year). Good thing we’ll be keeping tabs regularly. Let’s look at the preseason field from strongest shots to outside chances.

RETURNING FAVORITES

Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City Current forward: Until NWSL defenses prove otherwise, we have every reason to believe that last year’s MVP and Golden Boot winner will continue to terrorize opponents. Chawinga set a new league record with 20 goals last season, and it’s hardly hyperbole to think she could repeat that feat if she stays healthy, since she got better last year as she adapted to the league. In this case, the reigning MVP really is the favorite to repeat.

Barbra Banda, Orlando Pride forward: Like last year, the scoring battle between Banda and Chawinga should be gripping. Banda’s scoring dropped off briefly in the fall, but she had the last laugh as a league double-winner, including a goal in the semifinal win over the Current. She’s a threat every time she gets near goal, and with Marta plus a talented midfield around her, Banda looks primed for repeat success.

RETURNING CHALLENGERS

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit forward: Rodman’s MVP-candidate season was overshadowed by Banda and Chawinga last year. Still, Rodman is one of the most electrifying players in the NWSL right now, a player who doesn’t just score goals, but takes over games. If she stays healthy and available — she’s still managing her back in the early part of the season, and she has openly discussed a move to Europe at some point — Rodman will be in the conversation again.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Ann-Katrin Berger, NJ/NY Gotham FC goalkeeper: The 2024 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year was a game changer for Gotham, ranking second in save percentage and goals against per 90 — and Almuth Schult, leader in both categories, did not return to Kansas City. Berger led the league in post-shot expected goals minus goals against (and the same measurement per 90′), a sign of her value. She is also the catalyst for quick counterattacks.

Emily Sams, Orlando Pride defender: Sams was the best defender in the NWSL last year, and she returns to a championship Orlando team that only got better in the offseason. One wrinkle worth watching: Sams lined up as a fullback in the Challenge Cup to allow for Rafaelle’s return to the field. Might we see more of this moving forward?

READY TO ENTER THE RACE?

Jaedyn Shaw, North Carolina Courage midfielder: A change of scenery could be just what one of the brightest young American attacking talents needs to enter the MVP race. North Carolina’s style of play fits Shaw’s technical, visionary skill set perfectly. Few people in the league can play a better final pass than Shaw. If her addition is the catalyst to the Courage cracking into the top four, she’ll be in the MVP conversation.

Racheal Kundananji, Bay FC forward: Until the recent $1.1 million transfer of USWNT defender Naomi Girma to Chelsea, Kundananji was the most expensive player in the world. It took her a little time to fully adapt to the NWSL, but by season’s end she was in free-flowing, stand-on-the-ball-and-showboat form. She was first in the NWSL in expected assists and (by some margin) successful take-ons last year, per FBRef. Can she put together a full season in 2025?

Leicy Santos, Washington Spirit midfielder: Like head coach Jonatan Giraldez, Santos arrived midseason in 2024 and quickly found success. Now, she has a full season to settle in as a focal point of the Spirit’s midfield. She’s off to a good start after scoring a stellar free kick for an equalizer in the Challenge Cup.

play 1:49 Who was the best offseason addition in the NWSL? Ali Krieger and Jeff Kassouf name their biggest offseason addition in the NWSL ahead of the start of the season.

DARK HORSES AND NEWCOMERS

Gabi Portilho, NJ/NY Gotham FC forward: Portilho could become the centerpiece of a team that has, despite its numerous stars, succeeded by committee over the past couple of years. She’s a crafty Brazilian forward whose skill set is likely to draw the attention of defenders and fans alike.

Ally Sentnor, Utah Royals forward: The Sentnor hype train picked up some passengers at the recent SheBelieves Cup. The Royals were sneakily good in the back half of 2024, and they should be much improved this season with the addition of more high-quality international talent and a full season under head coach Jimmy Coenraets. Claudia Zornoza and Mina Tanaka will likely do some heavy lifting, and Sentnor could be a beneficiary.

Delphine Cascarino, San Diego Wave FC winger: Is San Diego going to be good this year? The jury’s out about the NWSL’s main mystery team on the field after a year of immense, high-profile turnover. It is more likely to be a rebuilding year in San Diego, but if the Wave can surprise the rest of the league, quick, confident Cascarino — who ranked in the 95th percentile in take-ons per 90 last year, per FBRef — could be a reason why.

Alyssa Thompson, Angel City FC forward: There’s mystery surrounding the NWSL’s other SoCal team, which enters the 2025 season without a full-time head coach. Thompson came alive in the back half of 2024, tallying five goals and two assists after the Olympic break and earning a recall to the USWNT. If that form carries into 2025, the 20-year-old former No. 1 draft pick could be primed for an individual breakout season — and potentially a reason Angel City overachieves.

play 1:42 Which NWSL side has the best secondary jersey? Cristina Alexander and Herculez Gomez name their favourite secondary NWSL jersey for the 2025 season.

NOT TO BE FORGOTTEN

Bia Zaneratto, Kansas City Current forward: Had Zaneratto stayed healthy last year, she might have been Chawinga’s main competition for MVP. Zaneratto finished fifth in the NWSL in goals plus assists per 90 (0.94), a measure of her impact and dominance in her first season in the league. The problem was that she played only 866 minutes due to injury, and she has still not been activated from the season-ending injury list. If she can get back on the field soon and stay healthy, her combination of strength and technical precision will make her a force. She proved that last year.

Mallory Swanson, Chicago Stars FC forward: Swanson is one of the best players in the league, period. She has been in and around the MVP conversation in recent years (more so in 2022), and she should be again this year depending on her availability. She has been on personal leave and missed the entire preseason, with Chicago yet to provide further updates.

Croix Bethune, Washington Spirit midfielder: Bethune tied the single-season assists record (10) and won NWSL Rookie of the Year despite tearing her meniscus in late August. She was a legitimate MVP candidate until that point, and Bethune’s play earned her a debut with the USWNT and an Olympic gold medal. Will she be back to full strength for most of the season? If so, her sophomore campaign is one to watch closely.