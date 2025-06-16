It’s Monday, and another week of NWSL action is in the books, which means it’s time for ESPN’s Power Rankings.

Who’s climbing the table? Who’s in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 12 to come up with this week’s order of all 14 teams in the league. Let’s dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Friday, June 20 vs. Angel City, 8 p.m. ET

When the Kansas City Current are firing on all cylinders, there’s no stopping them. Just ask Racing Louisville, who watched as three goals hit the back of their net inside the first 19 minutes at CPKC Stadium on Saturday. Between their rapid counter-attacking play — good luck dealing with Temwa Chawinga and Michelle Cooper on the break — and their incisive possession approach, even a second-half flurry from the visitors couldn’t rob Kansas City of all three points in a 4-2 victory.

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Sunday, June 22 vs. Washington Spirit, 10 p.m. ET

One of the hottest teams in the league, San Diego collected their sixth win in their last eight games in a 3-2 victory over the Houston Dash on Friday. Playing away from home, the Wave got out to a 2-0 lead in the first half in no small part due to their interchanging attackers and surging runs from goal-scorer Kenza Dali out of midfield. Though they were outscored in the second half and conceded a sloppy goal to Yazmeen Ryan, Jonas Eidevall’s team continues to impress.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Friday, June 20 vs. Racing Louisville, 8 p.m. ET

If you look up “smash and grab” in the dictionary, it’ll show you a picture of the Orlando Pride after their 1-0 win over Bay FC. Alright, fine. It won’t. But it should. Despite allowing 20 shots and 1.7 xG on Friday, as per FBref, Orlando still managed a narrow victory thanks to none other than Barbra Banda. After a quick free kick on the left side of midfield, Banda surged into space, worked her way into the box, and capitalized on a deflection to score the game’s only goal. The Pride have a few defensive frailties to address, but they’ll take the three points.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Sunday, June 22 vs. San Diego Wave, 10 p.m. ET

Playing without head coach Jonatan Giráldez (not because of his upcoming move to France but because he and his partner were expecting their second child), the Spirit fell 2-0 to the Portland Thorns to close out the NWSL’s weekend slate. Washington’s narrow midfield helped them hold the majority of possession in Portland. But a sloppy turnover put them in a first-half hole and an inability to capitalize on any of their 13 shots kept them from digging their way out.

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Saturday, June 21 vs. Bay FC, 7.30 p.m. ET

Though they won the CONCACAF W Champions Cup last month, Gotham FC collected their first league win since April in a 3-0 victory over the Utah Royals on Friday. With a penalty kick goal from Esther Gonzalez and a pair of red cards, one to Jess Carter and one to Jaelin Howell, Gotham’s route to three points was far from uneventful. Still, the visitors largely controlled the game and Rose Lavelle made her second appearance of the year. Not bad for a road trip.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Saturday, June 21 vs. Chicago Stars, 10 p.m. ET

In the NWSL, there are few better ways to bounce back from a disappointing loss than by besting the Washington Spirit. Even with the Spirit in a state of managerial transition, the Portland Thorns’ 2-0 win was an impressive one over a team that hadn’t lost since the beginning of May. Between some timely high pressing and lethal transition attacking, Portland ended Sunday’s match worthy of earning all three points.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Saturday, June 21 vs. Utah Royals, 5 p.m. ET

Even playing on the road, it’s a challenge not to look at a draw with the Chicago Stars as two points dropped. Due to a poor start that featured their transition defense getting torn apart on two separate occasions inside the first 15 minutes on Saturday, it took everything in the Reign to claw back for a 2-2 draw. Yes, getting those two goals back not long before the final whistle helped salvage the outing, but consistency still lacks for Laura Harvey’s team.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Friday, June 20 vs. Orlando Pride, 8 p.m. ET

At their best, Racing Louisville have been a compact, effective defensive team that makes life absolutely miserable for anyone and everyone on their schedule. It’s that hard-nosed style that’s held them above the playoff line so far this season. But on Saturday in Kansas City, that collective defensive work was absent. Louisville was sluggish in transition, gappy in possession, and never in the game in a 4-2 loss to the Current.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Saturday, June 21 vs. Gotham FC, 7.30 p.m. ET

It’s difficult to see positives in a loss, but if there was ever a moment to do so for Bay FC, it’s after their narrow defeat to the Orlando Pride on Friday. While a deflected shot from Banda earned Orlando a 1-0 lead, Bay outplayed the Pride for most of the match. The home side used the ball well in possession and on set pieces, managing 20 shots compared to just seven for their opponents. So much was working for Bay FC — aside from the final touch.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Saturday, June 21 vs. Houston Dash, 7.30 p.m. ET

Saturday’s 2-1 win over Angel City was nervy, featuring a near-last minute winner in second-half stoppage-time from Brianna Pinto. But it was a well-earned three points for North Carolina, who outshot their hosts 24 to 13, even with Jaedyn Shaw and Ashley Sanchez both beginning the game on the bench. Playing out of Sean Nahas’ back-three setup, the Courage managed their third-highest xG total of the year and inched closer to the playoff line.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Friday, June 20 vs. Kansas City Current, 8 p.m. ET

The second youngest team in the NWSL based on FBref’s average age weighted by minutes played metric, there were always going to be growing pains for Angel City in 2025. Those growing pains played out in real time in a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, a game where the hosts allowed the opener in the first minute and the game-winner deep in second half stoppage time. Both Thompson sisters were bright, but there wasn’t enough in the attack to overcome Angel City’s sloppy defending inside their own box.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Saturday, June 21 vs. NC Courage, 7.30 p.m. ET

Despite a surge in the second half where they outscored the Wave, the Houston Dash fell 3-2 to San Diego on Friday. Generating quality attacking chances in open play continues to be a struggle for Houston, who managed just two passes into the attacking penalty box on the evening, according to FBref. Yazmeen Ryan and Barbara Olivieri, who each scored against San Diego, provide a useful level of incision — but the two need help.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Saturday, June 21 vs. Portland Thorns, 10 p.m. ET

Things never seem to look up for the Chicago Stars for too long, do they? After Ludmila’s brace inside the first 13 minutes put Chicago ahead on Saturday, the Stars proceeded to ship two goals, one in the 87th minute and one in the 89th, to draw 2-2 with the Seattle Reign. The chance for a second win in 2025 was within their grasp, but it wasn’t to be.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Saturday, June 21 vs. Seattle Reign, 5 p.m. ET

From a sloppy penalty concession to incredibly sluggish recovery defending in their own half, Utah put in a sub-par performance against NJ/NY Gotham FC on Friday. Losing 3-0 in front of their home crowd, the Royals only managed six total shots despite trailing for all but nine minutes of the match. Friday’s disappointment was the latest reminder in a long string of such reminders that Utah have a ways to go as a club.