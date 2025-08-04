It’s Monday, and another week of NWSL action is in the books, which means it’s time for ESPN’s Power Rankings.

Who’s climbing the table? Who’s in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 14 to come up with this week’s order of all 14 teams in the league. Let’s dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Friday, Aug. 8 vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m. ET

It took a while for Kansas City to break through against Racing Louisville in Kentucky, but Michelle Cooper provided a sharp pass in the 65th minute that Temwa Chawinga guided into goal, marking her ninth of the season (one goal short of Gotham’s Esther González in the NWSL Golden Boot race). Seven minutes later, the Current collected a second, sealing a smooth victory in the second half. They’ve now won their last seven regular season games, haven’t lost since May 2, and finished the weekend 10 points clear at the top of the table. Catching up with the Current will be no easy feat.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Saturday, Aug. 9 vs. Gotham FC, 12 p.m. ET (Stream LIVE on ESPN+)

Trinity Rodman subbed into Sunday’s match with the score locked at 1-1 in the 76th minute, marking her first NWSL appearance since April 12, and went on to score the stoppage-time match-winner in a 2-1 win against Portland. Rodman’s tears of joy showed just how much it means for the 23-year-old talent that’s been battling a chronic back injury. It was a big win for Washington and a big win for fans aching to see Rodman back in the game.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Saturday, Aug. 9 vs. Angel City, 10 p.m. ET

The Wave fired off 18 shots but only got two on target in a 0-0 draw with North Carolina. Nine corner kicks with nothing to show for it will give them something to work on this week. But in a weekend that saw four of NWSL’s seven matches end in a draw, it’s not their worst result of the season. Next up, they head back home to face their SoCal rivals Angel City.

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Saturday, Aug. 9 vs. Racing Louisville, 7.30 p.m. ET

After Mina Tanaka’s fourth-minute goal, Orlando were en route to a loss against the last-place Utah Royals. But Prisca Chilufya provided the 1-1 equalizer from the bench, which helped the Pride salvage a point and finish the weekend in second place. With a few Brazilians missing this weekend (39-year-old veteran Marta scored a seismic brace to help seal Brazil’s ninth Copa America Femenina trophy on Saturday night in Ecuador) they’ve got time to get back on track, and play Racing Louisville at home next weekend.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Sunday, Aug. 10 vs. Portland Thorns, 4 p.m. ET

Fresh off scoring a goal for Wales in their first major international tournament, Jess Fishlock scored first for Seattle in a 2-0 win against Angel City, with an own goal settling things in the final minutes. Fishlock, 38, is in form, but 25-year-old U.S. goalkeeper Claudia Dickey (who started two of three games for the USWNT in their most recent window) was the star of the night. Dickey’s six saves were needed to keep out Angel City while getting outshout six to two on target.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Sunday, Aug. 10 vs. Seattle Reign, 4 p.m. ET

One minute you’re scoring sweet goals in Washington D.C. thanks to Jessie Fleming’s fleet-footed midfield work and Olivia Moultrie’s strong finish. Next thing you know, you’re watching in dismay as Rodman scores an emotional stoppage-time match winner in her first appearance since April 12. The Thorns played well on the road in a 2-1 defeat, but they head back to Oregon nursing the loss while preparing for the Battle of Cascadia next weekend.

play 1:10 Trinity Rodman leads Spirit past Thorns FC with late winner The Washington Spirit defeat the Portland Thorns thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Trinity Rodman.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Friday, Aug. 8 vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m. ET

The Courage are tough to play at home, and successfully fended off a strong San Diego squad in a 0-0 draw in North Carolina. But with the second half of the season officially underway, they’re still sitting below the playoff spots with time ticking to kick-start momentum.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Saturday, Aug. 9 vs. Orlando Pride, 7.30 p.m. ET

They did well to limit a formidable Kansas City squad until the 65th minute. But after Chawinga scored the first of two goals in seven minutes for Kansas City, Louisville didn’t have the juice to fight back in a match where the home side managed just one shot on target.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Saturday, Aug. 9 vs. Washington Spirit, 12 p.m. ET (Stream LIVE on ESPN+)

Gotham were missing some players in a 1-1 draw against Chicago Stars. That includes NWSL’s top-scorer, Spanish striker Gonzalez, who finished this summer’s Euros as the tournament’s top-scorer. That also includes Brazilian midfielder Gabi Portilho, who competed in the Copa America Femenina final on Saturday night. They did have German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger back, though, and her four saves were needed in a match where Gotham were outshot 13 to six (five to two on target). They head home to play the Spirit next, hopefully with more of their squad and momentum intact.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Saturday, Aug. 9 vs. San Diego Wave, 10 p.m. ET

They outshot Seattle six to two on target but unfortunately, Dickey proved impenetrable in her fourth clean sheet of the season. Silver lining despite the loss: Japanese talent Jun Endo made her first NWSL appearance since 2023, ending a long journey back to the game after an ACL injury. With the season halfway over, Angel City are in need of results after collecting their fifth loss from their last six regular season contests.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Sunday, Aug. 10 vs. Chicago Stars, 2 p.m. ET

Playing at home against 12th-place Houston, Bay FC fans may wish they got more from a 2-2 draw against the Dash. The home side took the lead twice and created solid opportunities, but they allowed the visitors to equalize after each goal, while Jane Campbell’s five saves kept them at … bay.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Sunday, Aug. 10 vs. Bay FC, 2 p.m. ET

Chicago were a bit lucky to play Gotham without the league’s top-scorer, Gonzalez, in the lineup. But a still-struggling Chicago squad outshot Gotham at home and earned a 1-1 draw thanks to Ally Schlegel’s second-half equalizer. That’s a laudable result for this team to send them into the remainder of the season.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Friday, Aug. 8 vs. NC Courage, 8 p.m. ET

Houston battled valiantly in California to come from behind twice and collect a point in a 2-2 draw with Bay FC; Campbell’s five-save performance deserves all the flowers. And 23-year-old Kiki Van Zanten scored her first goal for the Dash. But they still need a bit more to scrap their way into the playoff positions. Next up: North Carolina.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Friday, Aug. 8 vs. KC Current, 10 p.m. ET

For a moment, it looked like the Royals were about to topple last year’s Champions while playing on the road in Florida. Japanese talent Tanaka scored a fourth-minute golazo that saw Utah winning for most of this match. But Chilufya broke through in the 72nd minute, forcing 14th-place Utah to settle for a point. Not bad for their first match since their 2024 No. 1 draft pick, Ally Sentnor, departed for first-place Kansas City.