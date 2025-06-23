It’s Monday, and another week of NWSL action is in the books, which means it’s time for ESPN’s Power Rankings.

Who’s climbing the table? Who’s in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 13 to come up with this week’s order of all 14 teams in the league. Let’s dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Friday, Aug. 1 vs. Racing Louisville, 8 p.m. ET

Angel City kept Kansas City goalless for most of Friday’s match, despite the Current outshooting them 13 to three. If it wasn’t for Lorena’s penalty save to stop Alyssa Thompson in the 56th minute, they would have fallen behind first. But, 13 minutes later, 31-year-old forward Bia Zaneratto pounced on the rebound from Angelina Anderson’s save (halting Temwa Chawinga who had the pressure on all night) to score the game-winning goal in a slim victory. With that, the Current head into the break as the most consistent team at the top of the table with an eight-point lead on second-place Orlando.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Saturday, Aug. 2 vs. NC Courage, 7.30 p.m. ET

San Diego outshot and outproduced Washington Spirit in a Sunday night battle in SoCal. Aubrey Kingsbury’s six saves and a dogged Spirit squad limited the home side to a 0-0 draw, despite San Diego having them on the backfoot for much of the match. It wasn’t a win, but the Wave remain hot heading into the break with just one loss and two draws in their last nine matches.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Sunday, Aug. 3 vs. Portland, 12.30 p.m. ET

The entire Spirit squad deserves credit for a commendable effort in California, but Kingsbury had a starring role in an immense performance for the 33-year-old keeper, who made six essential saves in a 0-0 draw against San Diego. Beyond Kingsbury’s heroics, the Spirit also dominated in tackles in duels to round out a hearty performance under the guidance of new manager (former interim boss) Adrian Gonzalez ahead of the break.

play 1:59 San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit – Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit, 06/23/2025

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Friday, Aug. 1 vs. Chicago Stars, 8 p.m. ET

After falling behind first in New Jersey, Spanish striker Esther González stole the show once again as she scored her 10th goal of the year to bring the team level 1-1 against Bay FC, before Geyse sealed victory in the second half. In her final NWSL match before representing Spain in this summer’s Euros, Esther now leads the NWSL Golden Boot race by two goals. Also of note: 21-year-old rookie Sarah Schupansky assisted Esther’s goal to mark both her fourth assist of the year — all of them setting up the in-form striker.

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Sunday, Aug. 3 vs. Utah Royals, 6 p.m. ET

Seven shots on target but nothing to show for it. Louisville handed Orlando their fourth loss of the year (and third defeat in seven games) in a 2-0 loss Friday evening in Kentucky. Two set pieces did them in: Louisville captain Arin Wright claimed a 1-0 lead after Orlando left her wide open on a corner in the 30th minute. In the second half, Emily Sams fouled Sarah Weber in the box off a throw-in, setting up Taylor Flint to make it 2-0 from the penalty spot. Orlando still finished the weekend in second place and remains one of the best teams in the league, but they enter the summer break absent the undefeated swagger of last season.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Friday, Aug. 1 vs. Kansas City, 8 p.m. ET

Racing Louisville toppled the reigning champs with a 2-0 victory in Kentucky, despite getting outshot and out possessed by the Orlando Pride. Jordyn Bloomer’s seven-save performance takes centerstage in the laudable feat, and two set pieces sealed their victory. First, captain Wright headed home the go-ahead goal in the 30th minute off a corner. Flint made it two from the penalty spot. With that, 50% of Louisville’s six wins this season have come in their last three games. Not many teams enter the summer break having found a better stride.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Friday, Aug. 1 vs. Angel City, 10.30 p.m. ET

It took 34-year-old midfielder Ji So-Yun six minutes to score against last-place Utah Royals, in a match that saw Seattle win 4-1 with a goal and two assists from the South Korea veteran. At the opposite end of professional experience: 19-year-old forward Emeri Adames collected a brace, while 20-year-old rookie Maddie Dahlien scored her third goal of the year in the win. The Reign have elite experience and soaring youth, as well as three wins in their last five games heading into the summer break.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Sunday, Aug. 3 vs. Portland, 12.30 p.m. ET

Pietra Tordin is on a roll. The Portland rookie scored her third goal of the year (and her third in the last four regular season matches) in a 1-0 over Chicago. Tordin’s finish was crisp and confident. But a special word must be saved for USWNT midfielder and Portland captain Sam Coffey, who set up Tordin for the game-deciding strike with a deft assist that marks her third of the season.

play 1:58 Portland Thorns FC vs. Chicago Stars – Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Portland Thorns FC vs. Chicago Stars, 06/22/2025

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Saturday, Aug. 2 vs. San Diego, 7.30 p.m. ET

North Carolina fell behind in the first minute against Houston at home in Cary, but came back to claim a 2-1 victory, marking their third win in five games. The Courage carried the momentum as the match wore on, accruing a number of dangerous chances, and Jaedyn Shaw capitalized with her first club goal in the 71st minute for the equalizer. Manaka Matsukubo, 20, assisted Hannah Betfort for her first club goal to win it.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Saturday, Aug. 2 vs. Houston, 10 p.m. ET

They scored first, and outshot the home side five to three on target, but German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made four saves in a comeback win for Gotham, sending Bay into the summer break with a second straight loss. Bay put out a brave performance and in the words of coach Albertin Montoya afterwards, “We probably deserved more than what we got, but that’s football.”

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Friday, Aug. 1 vs. Seattle Reign, 10.30 p.m. ET

Angel City played conservatively in the first 45 as they focused on limiting the first-place Kansas City Current, and valiantly held them off for most of the match. But Thompson had a penalty attempt saved in the 56th minute which fumbled the chance to take the lead and 13 minutes later, Brazilian forward Zaneratto pounced on the rebound of an Anderson save to seal a 1-0 win for the Current. It was neither a bad result nor a bad performance, but it is Angel City’s fourth loss in five games ahead of the break.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Saturday, Aug. 2 vs. Bay FC, 10 p.m. ET

Right back Avery Patterson, 23, scored her third goal of the year in the first minute against North Carolina in Cary, not so far off from where she scored 27 collegiate goals for the Tar Heels. But the Courage fought back at home in the second half, cementing a 2-1 victory while forcing three saves from former Jane Campbell, who returned to the starting XI for the first time since May 2.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Friday, Aug. 1 vs. Gotham FC, 8 p.m. ET

Chicago kept the scoreline close in a 1-0 loss to Portland. On paper, this contest was dead even. The two sides split possession 50-50 and each registered three shots on target. But whether on target or off target, Portland’s chances were more threatening, and Halle Mackiewicz’s two saves weren’t enough to snuff out the Thorns.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Sunday, Aug. 3 vs. Orlando Pride, 6 p.m. ET

Utah lost by three goals for the second weekend in a row after falling 4-1 to Seattle. The Royals may have lost 10games this season while conceding 29 goals (the most in NWSL), but four of those high-scoring defeats were decided by just one goal. Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Seattle, and last week’s 3-0 loss to Gotham, are their largest margins of defeat outside of a 3-0 defeat to first-place Kansas City on March 29. They’ve got the summer break to recover, but they’ll face Orlando when it’s done.