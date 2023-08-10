New York, NY –

New York rapper Naz GPG has reportedly been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a 4-year-old child.

A video of Naz being arrested began circulating on social media on Wednesday (August 9), with his sister asking for his chain and the number of his girlfriend.

According to police records, the drill rapper was charged with attempted second-degree murder, along with multiple assault and weapons possession offenses. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

His bail was set at $500,000.

Per CBS News, the shooting transpired shortly before 12:30 a.m. on July 26 in New York’s Upper West Side neighborhood, and resulted in a 4-year-old boy getting grazed by a bullet.

Police claimed a car had pulled up to the block of West 94th Street and Amsterdam Avenue before opening fire on a residence, hitting the child in the leg. The boy was with his mom at the time who was not injured.

“When I got to the door right there, that’s why I heard the mother screaming. So when I came, I seen the kid right there on the floor. He had blood all over him,” a witness said.

“So then when I came out, there’s an ambulance standing right over there, so I ran to the ambulance and I told them that I heard some gunshots and there’s a kid on the floor.”

A 35-year-old man was also grazed in the foot during the shooting. The child in question was later taken to the hospital where he recovered.

Police said the victims were all innocent bystanders and not the intended targets. They added that they were currently looking for two suspects, one of which presumably was Naz GPG.

A member of the NYC drill crew the Sweepers, the Harlem-bred rapper was starting to get a local buzz prior to the arrest. He averaged around 130,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and his latest single “Wdhd” currently has over 232,000 streams.

Naz’s arrest comes a few months after another buzzing drill rapper from the Big Apple, Nas EBK, was arrested and charged with killing a man in a Times Square shooting in February. He was charged with murder in the second degree.