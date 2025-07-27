NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani reportedly celebrated his recent marriage this week with a three-day-long exclusive bash in his native Uganda that included masked military security and a cellphone jamming system.

The party took place at Mamdani’s family’s private compound in the east African country in a wealthy area outside of Kampala, the capital, according to an exclusive report by the New York Post.

The socialist candidate eloped with illustrator Rama Duwaji, with whom he lives in an apartment in Queens, earlier this year.

“Outside the Mamdani house were more than 20 special forces command unit guards, some in masks, and there was a phone-jamming system set up — and all for the strictly invite-only Mamdani event,” a witness told the Post. “One gate had around nine guards stationed at it,” they added.

Last Sunday, he posted in a video on his X page that he was “going back to Uganda. I’m heading there in a personal capacity to celebrate Rama and I’s marriage with our family and friends.”

He joked, “But depending on your perspective, don’t worry or I’m sorry: I’ll be back by the end of the month. See you soon, NYC.”

On Tuesday, buses, several Mercedes and a Range Rover bused partygoers into the celebration, according to the Post.

The revelers enjoyed music, food and dancing during the celebration, and when the bash was over, Mamdani’s personal security reportedly appeared to take over as the military guards left.

The celebration came at the same time the country was mourning the death of former Ugandan Supreme Court Judge George Kanyeihamba, who was a neighbor to Mamdani’s family and died on July 14.

“People are still in mourning,” one person told the Post, calling the wedding celebration “insensitive.”

At one point, the street was blocked off by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s caravan when he came to the neighborhood to pay his respects.

Mamdani’s family’s home sits on two acres of land with views of Lake Victoria, in a wealthy area known as Buziga Hill. Mamdani’s father is a Columbia University professor and his mother is a movie director.

One of their neighbors includes Ugandan billionaire businessman Godfrey Kirumira.

Masked security guards policed the entrances to the compound, which reportedly has at least three security gates.

The U.S. State Department, in its travel advisory on Uganda, urges Americans to “reconsider travel” to the country due to the threat of “crime, terrorism, and laws targeting persons on the basis of sexual orientation. Exercise increased caution due to potential security risks and the unpredictable nature of public demonstrations.”

Mamdani was born in Uganda but moved to New York when he was 7 years old, and got his U.S. citizenship seven years ago.

Mamdani surprised by handily winning New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary last month, but many in the Democratic establishment have yet to fully embrace the socialist nominee.