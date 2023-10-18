What a weird time it has been to be Golden Boy Promotions. The company is fronted by Oscar De La Hoya, with Eric Gomes acting as the President of the boxing promotion and Bernard Hopkins serving in an executive role. They lost their marquee fighter ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, and have essentially played second fiddle to Matchroom Boxing during their tenure on their DAZN deal.

The company currently has a tier system in terms of its roster construction to my eye.

Tier I – the stars

Ryan Garcia, Vergil Ortiz, and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez

This tier seems to be built around who can be a major main event fighter with Garcia being the no-brainer for the organization.

Garcia returns on December 2nd and is focused on big fights after his Oscar Duarte bout, which isn’t an easy fight. Ortiz has had issues with his health, so much so that he hasn’t fought in 2023, and his return is looking less likely by the day now.

‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is now fighting in the no man’s land of cruiserweight, a division that has never really been watched in America.

Tier II – The Future

William Zepeda, Yokasta Valle and Floyd Schofield

Zepeda is an exciting action fighter, Valle is an attractive world champion with the skills to back it up and Schofield is a power puncher who fights in the same division as Zepeda.

It seems like by the end of 2024, these three fighters could be the focus of the organization.

Tier III – Looking To Take The Step Up

Aaron Silva, Raul Curiel, Victor Morales Jr., and ‘Right Hook Roxy’

Then we have the point of this article, I probably missed a few prospects that Golden Boy has signed and so forth, but Golden Boy Promotions has started simulcasting smaller, club-like shows from Mexico and Indio, California, to DAZN and their YouTube page.

These cards are similar to the old LA Fight Club events that used to run on their Facebook page and Estrella TV for some time.

These cards helped build Seniesa Estrada and Ryan Garcia in the early parts of their career.

On Saturday, we had another odd card, that will see the return of former super featherweight world champion, Miguel Berchelt, but he isn’t the story.

No – not at all.

The story is actually about a Mexican super middleweight who could be fast-tracked, one Aaron Silva.

Silva is a potential star for Golden Boy Promotions, as he mirrors model good looks with explosive power – something that was vital in the Ryan Garcia success formula.

In a match earlier this year, Silva achieved one of the year’s fastest knockouts, stopping seasoned opponent Hassam Valenzuela in a mere fifteen seconds, including the ten-count.

After the bout, Silva wasted no time when talking to Beto Duran to make a point in calling out Edgar Berlanga after this victory.

Though moved fast at first in 2021 fighting six times that year, he has since slowed down after defeating back-to-back undefeated fighters in Raul Solomon, and Golden Boy Promotions Alexis Espino on the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol undercard.

After knocking out Espino, Aaron Silva signed with Golden Boy Promotions, but Silva has struggled to get fights for one reason or another as this will be his fourth fight since the Espino fight in May 2022.

It appears one issue has been a technical one as Silva has had a visa issue making it hard for him to fight in the United States.

Aaron Silva To Fight Saturday

On this weekend’s show, Silva (13-0, 10 KOs) will face Emiliano Aguillon Castro, the third undefeated fighter he has faced in his young career of thirteen fights, as he enters the bout with a four-fight knockout streak and has ten total career knockouts.

With only 42 rounds logged in, Silva is going to have to learn a bit on the job as he is now a ten-round fighter, which means he could land a fight soon with the likes of Bektemir Melikuziev better known as ‘Bek The Bully’.

Silva is smart, and strong, though a bit undersized at six-feet even in the modern super middleweight division is extremely promising. Our Hector Franco has looked and liked.

While a fighter like ‘Right Hook Roxy’ might be the next Ryan Garcia for Golden Boy Promotions, Aaron Silva might be a hybrid of Vergil Ortiz and ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, who is willing to step up quickly with a style the fans will like.

Aaron Silva with 82 amateur fights and a family legacy in martial arts, is someone that if you find yourself at home this weekend, looking over a TV dinner – and thinking to yourself ‘What boxing match should I watch?’

Not unlike investing your funds for future life experiences, maybe invest your time in a potential future world champion – as Silva seems to be someone Golden Boy Promotions will put a good effort into in 2024.