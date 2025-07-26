NYT Connections Hints for July 26

NYT Connections answers, hints, clues for July 26, 2025 are out now. We have all details you need to solve ‘Connections’ #776 on Saturday. The New York Times released Connections puzzle #776, featuring 16 words to be sorted into four thematic groups, color-coded by increasing difficulty: Yellow (easiest), Green, Blue, and Purple (hardest). Struggling with today’s “Connections” puzzle? You’re not alone—and we’re here to help. Puzzle #776 of The New York Times wildly popular daily word game, offers a clever mix of categories that range from deceptively simple to subtly tricky. Whether you’re stumped by a few oddball words or just need a nudge in the right direction, this guide breaks down everything you need to solve today’s grid. As always, your goal is to group the 16 seemingly unrelated words into four sets of four that share a common thread—whether that’s a shared meaning, theme, or linguistic twist. While some categories might jump out right away (like food-related terms or color names), others require a sharper eye or a bit of lateral thinking. This guide offers helpful hints, gentle clues, and—if you really need it—the full set of answers, with explanations for each group. So before you burn through your last mistake, read on for everything you need to crack Connections #776 and keep your streak alive.

Yellow category (easiest): Seasonings or flavor enhancers in cooking. Keywords like “sugar, spice, and everything nice” and “used to season food items” guided solvers to herbs and spices.Green category: Different shades of an earthy color. Clues referenced “verdant hues,” Crayola-like names, and “a color as Kermit, but different shade”.

Blue category: Modes of moving without wheels. Hints included “how people travelled before cars,” as well as “walking” or “travelling on foot” terminology.

Purple category: Wordplays on beginnings of famous European capital city names. Described as “cities overseas,” or “first syllables or letter combinations of European capitals”.

NYT Connections Clues for Saturday

Yellow – Herbs and Spices

ANISE, DILL, MACE, SAGE

These are all aromatic seasonings commonly found in spice racks and herb gardens.

Green – Shades of Green

BOTTLE, HUNTER, KELLY, PEA

These terms represent recognizable color names for different greens: bottle‑green, hunter‑green, Kelly green, and pea green.

Purple – Starts of European Capitals

COPE (from Copenhagen), LUXE (Luxembourg), SARA (Sarajevo), WARS (Warsaw)

Each is the beginning segment of a major European capital’s name.

NYT Connections Answers July 26

Category Color Theme Words Yellow Herbs & Spices ANISE, DILL, MACE, SAGE Green Shades of Green BOTTLE, HUNTER, KELLY, PEA Blue Travel on Foot HIKE, MARCH, TRAMP, TREK Purple Starts of European Capitals COPE, LUXE, SARA, WARS

This puzzle delivered a neat balance: two straightforward categories (herbs and shades), a moderately tricky one (walking terms), and a clever wordplay twist (European capital prefixes). It tested a mix of general knowledge, vocabulary intuition, and pattern recognition.

FAQs

Q1. What is NYT Connections and how do you play it?

A1. NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle published by The New York Times. The objective is to group 16 seemingly unrelated words into four categories of four words each. Each group shares a common theme—like types of fruit, synonyms, or pop culture references. The categories are color-coded by difficulty:

Yellow: easiest

Green: medium

Blue: tricky

Purple: hardest

To play, you tap or click on four words you believe belong together, then submit your guess. You’re allowed up to four mistakes, so choose carefully!

Q2. What do I do if I get stuck on NYT Connections?

A2. If you’re stuck, try reading the words out loud or grouping them by broad themes—like colors, verbs, or place names. Shuffle the word list to see new combinations. Still need help? Many solvers turn to hints or walkthroughs online that offer gentle nudges or even full answers. You can also take a break and return with fresh eyes—often the solution becomes clearer after a short pause.