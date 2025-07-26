NYT Connections Hints for July 26
Yellow category (easiest): Seasonings or flavor enhancers in cooking. Keywords like “sugar, spice, and everything nice” and “used to season food items” guided solvers to herbs and spices.Green category: Different shades of an earthy color. Clues referenced “verdant hues,” Crayola-like names, and “a color as Kermit, but different shade”.
Blue category: Modes of moving without wheels. Hints included “how people travelled before cars,” as well as “walking” or “travelling on foot” terminology.
Purple category: Wordplays on beginnings of famous European capital city names. Described as “cities overseas,” or “first syllables or letter combinations of European capitals”.
NYT Connections Clues for Saturday
Yellow – Herbs and Spices
ANISE, DILL, MACE, SAGE
These are all aromatic seasonings commonly found in spice racks and herb gardens.
Green – Shades of Green
BOTTLE, HUNTER, KELLY, PEA
These terms represent recognizable color names for different greens: bottle‑green, hunter‑green, Kelly green, and pea green.
Purple – Starts of European Capitals
COPE (from Copenhagen), LUXE (Luxembourg), SARA (Sarajevo), WARS (Warsaw)
Each is the beginning segment of a major European capital’s name.
NYT Connections Answers July 26
|Category Color
|Theme
|Words
|Yellow
|Herbs & Spices
|ANISE, DILL, MACE, SAGE
|Green
|Shades of Green
|BOTTLE, HUNTER, KELLY, PEA
|Blue
|Travel on Foot
|HIKE, MARCH, TRAMP, TREK
|Purple
|Starts of European Capitals
|COPE, LUXE, SARA, WARS
This puzzle delivered a neat balance: two straightforward categories (herbs and shades), a moderately tricky one (walking terms), and a clever wordplay twist (European capital prefixes). It tested a mix of general knowledge, vocabulary intuition, and pattern recognition.
FAQs
Q1. What is NYT Connections and how do you play it?
A1. NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle published by The New York Times. The objective is to group 16 seemingly unrelated words into four categories of four words each. Each group shares a common theme—like types of fruit, synonyms, or pop culture references. The categories are color-coded by difficulty:
Yellow: easiest
Green: medium
Blue: tricky
Purple: hardest
To play, you tap or click on four words you believe belong together, then submit your guess. You’re allowed up to four mistakes, so choose carefully!
Q2. What do I do if I get stuck on NYT Connections?
A2. If you’re stuck, try reading the words out loud or grouping them by broad themes—like colors, verbs, or place names. Shuffle the word list to see new combinations. Still need help? Many solvers turn to hints or walkthroughs online that offer gentle nudges or even full answers. You can also take a break and return with fresh eyes—often the solution becomes clearer after a short pause.