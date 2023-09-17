Now you’re here you’re nothing more than a lightning-fast scroll away from winning today’s NYT Connections game. Keep going and you’ll come across our hints for today’s game, designed to help without completely giving everything away. And if you’d like everything given away? You’ve got it. A full set of answers for the September 17 (#98) are ready and waiting.

NYT Connections hint today: Sunday, September 17

Whether you’re stuck finding the yellows, purples, or anything in between, there’s a clue below for you.

Yellow: Some are sweet, some are sour. Some are small and smooth, some are soft and fuzzy. Whatever their size or shape, they’re all fruit.

Green: Thinking of decadent surroundings, ornate furnishings, and all of the most expensive things in life will help you find today’s green words.

Blue: These women aren’t just famous, they’re officially talented too—Oscar said so. Surnames only, if that helps.

Purple: One particular colour connects these words, although it’s unhelpfully used by all four in different ways. Sickness—and jealousy—can make a face turn this shade.

NYT Connections answer today: Sunday, September 17 (#98)

Whichever colour’s been causing you trouble today, you’ll find the answer below.

🟨Yellow: Apricot, Fig, Grape, Lime (Fruits)

Apricot, Fig, Grape, Lime 🟩Green: Deluxe, Grand, Lavish, Opulent (Luxurious)

Deluxe, Grand, Lavish, Opulent 🟦Blue: Berry, Foster, Stone, Swank (Best actress Oscar winners)

Berry, Foster, Stone, Swank 🟪Purple: Envious, Fresh, Naive, Unwell (What “Green” might mean)

More about the New York Times’ Connections puzzle game

Connections is the NYT’s latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don’t forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It’s a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn’t totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren’t all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from “straightforward” to “tricky” starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!