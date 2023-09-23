There’s a fresh set of clues for today’s NYT Connections game waiting below if you need a little push in the right direction—some days the words seem to hide on the screen, after all. Need something more direct? You’ve got it. Every answer for the September 23 (#104) puzzle is only a scroll away.

I see that trap you’ve laid for me today, Connections, and I’m not falling for it. OK so I almost did, but almost doesn’t count, right? Better still, as soon as I’d worked out which words didn’t go together, finding the ones that did became so much simpler.

NYT Connections hint today: Saturday, September 23

Not sure how to slim down today’s options? Let us help.

🟨🟨🟨🟨

Yellow: If someone had an athletic build—sturdy, rugged, and well-built—they might also be…?

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Green: These are all words to describe anything, physical or otherwise, lower than it was before in some way.

🟦🟦🟦🟦

Blue: Thirsty? Then you might hope to draw water from one of these.

🟪🟪🟪🟪

Purple: Every one of these is the surname of a famous singer.

(Image credit: NYT)

Don’t scroll any further until you’re ready for the full answers!

NYT Connections answer today: Saturday, September 23 (#104)

Here’s a weekend win, just for you.

🟨 Yellow: Fit, Healthy, Sound, Strong (Robust)

Fit, Healthy, Sound, Strong 🟩 Green: Dip, Drop, Fall, Sink (Decline)

Dip, Drop, Fall, Sink 🟦 Blue: Fountain, Spring, Tap, Well (Sources of water)

Fountain, Spring, Tap, Well 🟪 Purple: Keys, Nicks, Summer, Swift (Women singers)

More about the New York Times’ Connections puzzle game

Connections is the NYT’s latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don’t forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It’s a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Connections

Puzzle #80

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn’t totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren’t all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from “straightforward” to “tricky” starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

🟨🟩🟦🟪

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!