Make the September 24 (#105) Connections a snap with a quick look at a full set of clues, or head straight for another glorious win with a cheeky glimpse at the answers for today’s puzzle. However you want to play, we’ve got you covered.

Ah heck, I ended up causing myself more trouble than I needed to today, wrongly assuming today’s blue Connections couldn’t be grouped together like that because it just seemed too easy to work. Turns out I wish I’d gone for them the moment I saw them—oops.

NYT Connections hint today: Sunday, September 24

Let’s help you un-stick yourself and save those mistakes. It’s Sunday. Give yourself a break.

🟨🟨🟨🟨

Yellow: You’ve probably got some or all of these in a kitchen drawer.

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Green: Invertebrates need not apply.

🟦🟦🟦🟦

Blue: These words all relate to an evergreen series of Nintendo games.

🟪🟪🟪🟪

Purple: You’ll have to think of sitcoms to win this one—specifically the families within them.

Don’t scroll any further until you’re ready for the full answers!

NYT Connections answer today: Sunday, September 24 (#105)

Everything you need to win’s right here.

🟨 Yellow: Grater, Ladle, Peeler, Whisk (Kitchen utensils)

Grater, Ladle, Peeler, Whisk 🟩 Green: Bird, Fish, Mammal, Reptile (Vertebrates)

Bird, Fish, Mammal, Reptile 🟦 Blue: Dinosaur, Mushroom, Plumber, Princess (Super Mario related)

Dinosaur, Mushroom, Plumber, Princess 🟪 Purple: Bunker, Cleaver, Partridge, Tanner (Sitcom families)

More about the New York Times’ Connections puzzle game

Connections is the NYT’s latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don’t forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It’s a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Connections

Puzzle #80

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn’t totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren’t all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from “straightforward” to “tricky” starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

🟨🟩🟦🟪

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!