You'll find a complete batch of hints for the September 27 (#108) NYT Connections game waiting just below if you need the help, as well as every answer for today's game if you're too close to losing to risk another guess.

One particular group of Connections quickly caught my eye today, and with that out of the way the rest quickly tumbled. Well, close enough to “quickly tumbled,” anyway. Ish.

Today’s purple-rank set of words weren’t entirely obvious until I saw them all lined up in a row, but hey—a win’s a win.

NYT Connections hint today: Wednesday, September 27

Take a look at these clues if you need a little help with today's game.

Yellow: These four aren’t parts of every tree, but they are produced by some of them.

Green: If you’ve got a sweet tooth you might walk out of a shop munching or chewing on one of these.

Blue: A person who’s the unwitting target of a scam might uncharitably be called one of these.

Purple: All of these things have eyes—even the ones that don’t.

Don't scroll any further until you're ready for the full answers!

NYT Connections answer today: Wednesday, September 27 (#108)

It's time to sit back and enjoy your win.

🟨 Yellow: Acorn, Cone, Pollen, Sap (Produced by trees)

Acorn, Cone, Pollen, Sap 🟩 Green: Chocolate, Gum, Licorice, Lollipop (Candy store treats)

Chocolate, Gum, Licorice, Lollipop 🟦 Blue: Chump, Fool, Mark, Sucker (Target of a scheme)

Chump, Fool, Mark, Sucker 🟪 Purple: Face, Hurricane, Needle, Potato (Things with eye(s))

More about the New York Times’ Connections puzzle game

Connections is the NYT’s latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don’t forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It’s a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn’t totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren’t all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from “straightforward” to “tricky” starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!