Enjoy the warm feeling that comes with solving today’s game of NYT Connections no matter how much of a struggle it’s been so far with our help. There’s a fresh set of hints for the September 30 (#111) just below if you need them, general tips if you only need some brief pointers, and of course every answer for today’s puzzle on here too.

I nearly made the mistake of ignoring the first group of Connections I spotted today. I found them too easily, and it was too obvious a link. So anyway that’s how I wasted my first guess, but it was also the wake-up call I needed to stop being silly and trust my instincts. With that out of the way, the rest came without too much trouble.

NYT Connections hint today: Saturday, September 30

There’s a tailor-made hint for every last one of today’s Connections right here.

🟨🟨🟨🟨

Yellow: Pick a card—any card. It’ll more than likely be of one of these suits.

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Green: You’ll whack a golf ball over the course or carefully across the green with one of these.

🟦🟦🟦🟦

Blue: If you were hopelessly in love and missing your partner, you’d probably feel one of these words.

🟪🟪🟪🟪

Purple: “Not enough” is the link between these four. However you cut it, these are inadequate.

Don’t scroll any further until you’re ready for the full answers!

NYT Connections answer today: Saturday, September 30 (#111)

Here you go: every answer you need to win today’s Connections.

🟨 Yellow: Club, Diamond, Heart, Spade (Playing card suits)

Club, Diamond, Heart, Spade 🟩 Green: Iron, Putter, Wedge, Wood (Golf clubs)

Iron, Putter, Wedge, Wood 🟦 Blue: Ache, Long, Pine, Thirst (Yearn)

Ache, Long, Pine, Thirst 🟪 Purple: Low, Short, Shy, Wanting (Insufficient)

More about the New York Times’ Connections puzzle game

Connections is the NYT’s latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don’t forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It’s a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn’t totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren’t all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from “straightforward” to “tricky” starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!