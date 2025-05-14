A New York Times report on Tuesday said that within the Israeli military, there are already calls to lift the crippling aid blockade on Gaza that has been in place since early March.

“Israeli military officers who monitor humanitarian conditions in Gaza have warned their commanders in recent days that unless the blockade is lifted quickly, many areas of the enclave will likely run out of enough food to meet minimum daily nutritional needs,” the NYT reported, citing Israeli defence officials.

“The military officials’ analysis has exposed a gulf between Israel’s public stance on the aid blockade and its private deliberations. It reveals that parts of the Israeli security establishment have reached the same conclusions as leading aid groups,” the reporting added.