Word Group One: Words Describing Stocky Builds



NYT Connections Puzzle is a daily word game by The New York Times. It involves arranging 16 words into four categories based on hidden links. Each group shares a unique theme. The game includes four difficulty levels: yellow, green, blue, and purple. Here is the guide and solution for Puzzle #741 from June 21, 2025.

The first category in today’s puzzle includes four words that describe a stocky or heavily built form. These words are:

Solid

Squat

Stout

Thick

These words all suggest a similar physical form. They are easy to identify and belong to the yellow category, which represents the simplest group.

Word Group Two: Terms Related to Companies



The second category features terms used to describe companies or organizations. These are:

Concern

Firm

House

Outfit

All four terms are associated with business entities. They are included in the green category, which represents the medium level of difficulty.

Word Group Three: Products Made from Apples



The third category contains words for items made using apples. These words are:

Brandy

Butter

Cider

Sauce

Each of these items can be prepared from apples. This group falls under the blue category, which is considered harder than the previous two.

Word Group Four: Abbreviated Starts of European Countries



The final category includes abbreviations or parts of names of European countries. These are:

Germ (Germany)

Luxe (Luxembourg)

Malt (Malta)

Port (Portugal)

This group is the purple category. It is usually the most difficult, often involving abbreviations or abstract connections.

How to Play NYT Connections?



The game displays a grid of 16 words. The task is to find four groups of four related words. Players select words and submit their guesses. If correct, the words disappear, and the category is revealed. Players are allowed four mistakes before the game ends.

Tips for Solving the Puzzle



Start with the easier categories like yellow and green. Use the shuffle button to rearrange words for new perspectives. Avoid red herrings by confirming that words belong only to one category. Think broadly and consider wordplay or synonyms.

FAQs

What is the hardest category in NYT Connections puzzles?

The purple category is usually the hardest. It often includes abstract ideas, abbreviations, or tricky wordplay.

How do I improve at NYT Connections puzzles?

Practice daily. Start with clear groupings, use the shuffle tool, and learn to spot wordplay or unusual links.

