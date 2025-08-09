NYT Strands Theme Today, August 9, 2025 for Game #524
Today’s Strands theme is Gastronomic gadgets. All theme words are related to tools used in cooking or food preparation. Identifying the theme early can make solving the puzzle easier.
NYT Strands Clue Words Today, August 9, 2025 for Game #524
Playing certain words can unlock the in-game hints system. For game #524, the clue words are:
- ROACH
- CUTE
- VEER
- STEW
- LOVE
- CHALK
These words can help reveal the positions of some theme words in the grid.
NYT Strands Spangram Today, August 9, 2025 for Game #524
The spangram for today’s puzzle is KITCHEN TOOL. It contains 10 letters and runs from the top, 2nd column, to the bottom, 5th column. The spangram connects two sides of the board and provides a major clue for solving the theme.
NYT Strands Answers Today, August 9, 2025 for Game #524
The complete answers for today’s puzzle are:
- CORKSCREW
- SPATULA
- MIXER
- ZESTER
- SIEVE
- WHISK
SPANGRAM: KITCHEN TOOL
These words all fit the theme of gastronomic gadgets.
What is NYT Strands?
NYT Strands is a word game on the New York Times Games platform. The objective is to connect letters in a six-by-eight grid to form theme-related words and a spangram. The game can be played on desktop or mobile.
Understanding the NYT Strands Spangram
The spangram is a special word or phrase that spans from one side of the grid to another. It summarizes the puzzle’s theme and can be horizontal, vertical, or diagonal. Solving it early often helps with identifying other theme words.
NYT Strands Puzzle Solving Tips
- Start at the corners: Check for possible theme words near the grid’s corners.
- Use hints if needed: Playing non-theme words to get hints can help reveal key letters.
- Think literally and figuratively: Some themes require creative thinking beyond the obvious meaning.
- Focus on the spangram: Identifying it early can help eliminate incorrect word possibilities.
FAQs
What is today’s NYT Strands theme?
Today’s NYT Strands theme is “Gastronomic gadgets,” featuring words related to kitchen tools.
What is the spangram in NYT Strands game #524?
The spangram is “KITCHEN TOOL,” containing 10 letters and connecting from the top, 2nd column to the bottom, 5th column.