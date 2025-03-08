For most teams, hosting postseason games is an exciting prospect. For New York University basketball, it’s also a serious logistical headache.

NYU women’s basketball is one of the most dominant teams in any collegiate sport right now. The Violets have won 56 straight games and are reigning NCAA Division III women’s national champions. Sporting a 25-0 record so far this season, the program holds a top seed in the D-III national tournament bracket, with the opportunity to host games up until the national semi-finals.

🗣️ THE CHAMPS ARE HERE. Reigning national champions @nyuwomenshoops have brought the energy all season and are ready to start their title defense at home tomorrow vs. Gallaudet. 7:30 PM | John A. Paulson Center Be there and be part of the madness. pic.twitter.com/JHuzBIFQDV — NYU Athletics (@NYUAthletics) March 6, 2025

There’s just one problem. NYU men’s basketball also needs the court for the foreseeable future.

The Violets’ men’s basketball program has put together an impressive campaign as well, boasting a 24-1 overall mark and a top seed of their own — also with the opportunity to host games up until the national semi-finals.

NYU may have two successful basketball programs, but it only has one court. The solution? Women’s basketball will play their first round game at home at Manhattan’s John A. Paulson Center, while the men’s team heads to York, Pennsylvania for their first round game. Should both teams advance to the next weekend of the tournament, the roles will reverse — the men will play at the John A. Paulson Center while the women will play on the road.

A similar situation unfolded at the school last year. That time, the women’s squad opened up tournament play on the road, while the men’s team hosted their opening weekend games in Manhattan.