NZ launches online breast screening platform

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand’s latest digital breast screening platform has gone live nationwide.

Called Te Puna, it allows users to enrol, book, and manage their breast screening appointments through a secure personalised link or QR code sent via text, email, or letter.

The new system, accessible via Zero Data, which provides free access to web-based government services, can automatically identify eligible persons for breast screening and invite them to book a mammogram.

It replaced an outdated legacy system with a modern platform with enhanced data tracking, accuracy, and reporting.

“This change will significantly boost participation and help close the gap for the 135,000 eligible women who aren’t currently getting screened,” said Health Minister Simeon Brown in a statement.

NSW researchers unveil neuroscience-backed mental health app

A new mobile application developed in New South Wales seeks to promote mental wellbeing and resilience among adults through neuroscience.

The app called ReNeuWell is based on the COMPAS‑W Wellbeing Scale, a validated tool that assesses a person’s subjective and psychological wellbeing. It is created by researchers from Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) and the University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney).

“The app is designed for anyone looking for ways to understand and boost their own level of mental wellbeing,” explained Justine Gatt, associate professor and director of the Centre for Wellbeing, Resilience and Recovery at NeuRA and UNSW Sydney’s School of Psychology.

It offers a four-week tailored program of activities based on psychological concepts, such as mindfulness, meditation, self-compassion, and goal setting. A 12-week clinical trial of the app is currently underway, seeking 500 adult participants who could commit 10 minutes daily to use it.

The app is also available on the Apple App Store in Australia for a one-time fee.

Mental Health Foundation Australia develops mental health app with Infosys

Mental Health Foundation Australia, one of the longest-running non-government mental health organisations in the country, has released a new mobile self-help application.

Developed by Infosys for MHFA, the Supportive Mind app provides a wide range of features to help users promote their wellbeing, including mood tracking and insights, personalised activity recommendations, walking challenges, fundraising campaigns, self-care tools, and wellness tips delivered via push notifications.

The app was built on Infosys’ generative AI stack, Topaz, which enables it to analyse performance metrics and measure social impact.