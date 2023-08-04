An Orange County Superior Court judge was in police custody late Thursday after a fatal shooting in his Anaheim Hills home, according to law enforcement sources.

Anaheim police arrived at a home on the 8500 block of East Canyon Vista Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Authorities have released few details, but three sources with knowledge of the case said Judge Jeff Ferguson was in custody. Two sources said the victim was his wife.

Property records show Ferguson and his wife as residents of the home.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

Anaheim police entered the home after reports of at least one gunshot from inside and found a mortally wounded victim, a source said. Investigators then sought search warrants to gather evidence in the home. Two sources said a child of the judge and his wife were at the home.

Ferguson has served as a judge in Orange County Superior Court since 2015. He previously served over three decades with the Orange County district attorney’s office, during which he worked as part of the Major Narcotics Enforcement Team, according to the North Orange County Bar Assn. Ferguson served as president of the association from 2012 to 2014.