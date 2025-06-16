In the wake of the Pahalgam attack and the India-Pakistan hostilities that followed, this month’s episode of Beyond the Indus is a primer on the Kashmir conflict. Professor Ishtiaq Ahmed and Siddharthya Roy join us to discuss the conflict’s origins, its importance to India and Pakistan, the evolution of the Kashmir insurgency over the past three decades, and the future of Kashmir in a nuclear South Asia.

