The Tokyo Game Show 2023, renowned as one of Japan’s largest gaming expos, is set to host a significant exhibition on blockchain gaming. Oasys, a blockchain-based game development platform, and double jump.tokyo will be the main attraction, showcasing the latest trends in the blockchain gaming industry.

According to the Tokyo Game Show announcement, the event will take place from September 21st to 24th at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center, bringing together video game companies and players from around the world.

This time around, an entertainment area and a cosplay zone will be available to enhance the visitors’ experience and make the event even more successful than last year. Online content such as official programs, TGS VR, and a special page on Steam will continue as they did last year.

Oasys and double jump.tokyo Present the Latest in Blockchain Gaming

As experts in blockchain applications, Oasys and double jump.tokyo have significant synergies. They will share a booth to showcase their most recent blockchain gaming projects.

Visitors will have the opportunity to try out interactive demos of double jump.tokyo’s latest video games, a blockchain game developer and NFT solution provider for large-scale enterprises in the gaming and entertainment sector, including “Battle of Three Kingdoms”, which features beautiful illustrations from the popular Three Kingdoms series. Additionally, they will distribute exclusive game merchandise.

The Tokyo Game Show 2023 promises to be a unique experience for international visitors. They can visit the Oasys booth, which will feature various titles from renowned game developers in the industry, such as Ubisoft’s “Champions Tactics Grimoria Chronicles”, Eureka Entertainment Ltd.’s “CoinMusme”, Enish Co., Ltd.’s “De:Lithe Last Memories”, Red Door Digital’s “Reign of Terror”, and ZEAL NOVA DMCC・Drecom Co., Ltd・Turingum Co., Ltd.’s “Eternal Crypt – Wizardry BC”, among many others.

To show their support for blockchain gaming, TGS2023 will launch a new exclusive website dedicated to blockchain games and NFTs. This site will provide comprehensive information about the shared booth of Oasys and double jump.tokyo, as well as other participating GameFi projects.

Without a doubt, TGS2023 will be an excellent opportunity to explore the latest developments in the promising world of blockchain gaming.

