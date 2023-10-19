Oatmeal Porridge is a nutritious and tasty breakfast made with oats, milk, sugar and with added flavors of your choice. It is a popular and healthy choice as it is high in fiber and includes various health benefits. Oatmeal Porridge is easy & quick to prepare even for beginners. Let us learn to make Oats Porridge Recipe with step by step pictures and video.

Pin

Oatmeal Breakfast is a one of my favorites and I have it once in a while when I am bored of our usual Indian breakfast. It is quite filling with all the nuts and fruits. I just made a simple one, you can fuel up the bowl with any chopped fruits like banana, apple, strawberry to make the bowl more interesting and colorful. This bowl is packed with fiber and protein, healthy and delicious too!

About Oats Porridge

Oats Porridge is a rich and creamy breakfast porridge that is enjoyed throughout the world. Oats Porridge popularly known as Oatmeal porridge is made by cooking oats in a combination of water and milk until soft then sweetener and flavors are added according to our preference.

Oats are rich in fiber and protein packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Additionally, oats are naturally gluten-free so best suited for diabetics. Oats is a great source of whole grains, contain dietary fiber and lowers cholesterol.

Oats porridge makes a satisfying and comfort meal that keeps you full for long hours. Oatmeal is very easy to prepare – the time taken purely depends on the variety of oats used.

Pin

Video





Types of Oats

Each type of oats differ by the amount of processing they undergo. Oats are steamed, flattened, and sliced in different ways making each variety different from each other. The most popular oats varieties are :

Whole Oats Groats – Whole oat groats are the most natural form of the grain. Whole oats groats are simply harvesting oats, cleaning them, and removing their inedible hulls. They take the longest time to cook.

– Whole oat groats are the most natural form of the grain. Whole oats groats are simply harvesting oats, cleaning them, and removing their inedible hulls. They take the longest time to cook. Steel Cut Oats – Steel-cut oats are most closely related to the original, unprocessed ones. They are chewier in texture and has a nutty flavor.

Steel-cut oats are most closely related to the original, unprocessed ones. They are chewier in texture and has a nutty flavor. Rolled Oats – Also known as Old Fashioned Oats undergo a steaming and flattening process. They are softer in texture and takes less time to cook than steel cut oats as they are precooked.

Also known as Old Fashioned Oats undergo a steaming and flattening process. They are softer in texture and takes less time to cook than steel cut oats as they are precooked. Quick Oats – Quick oats are rolled oats partially cooked by steaming and then rolled even thinner. They are soft, mushy and cook within a few minutes.

Oats Porridge vs Oatmeal

In India this porridge made using oats is called Oats Porridge and the same porridge is popularly known as Oatmeal or Oatmeal Porridge in the US. However the cooking method is similar in both.

Variations

You can have a lot variations like Banana Oatmeal, Apple Oatmeal, Cinnamon flavored Oatmeal, Strawberry Oatmeal or Mixed Berries Oatmeal. You can also have a mix of dry fruit and nuts oatmeal too. The options and variations for this porridge are endless.

Add cocoa powder along with custard powder to little milk make a paste and add it while making the porridge to make chocolate oatmeal. Add chocolate chips or chocolate shavings as topping. Jump to Chocolate Oatmeal Recipe

Pin Pin

Oatmeal Porridge Ingredients

Oats – I have used rolled oats for my porridge. You can either use steel cut oats or quick oats too.

I have used rolled oats for my porridge. You can either use steel cut oats or quick oats too. Liquid – A combination of milk and water is used to make the porridge. The liquid measures varies according to the variety of oats.

– A combination of milk and water is used to make the porridge. The liquid measures varies according to the variety of oats. Sweetener – I have used regular white sugar. You can use honey or brown sugar or dates syrup too. You can use banana for sweetness too.

– I have used regular white sugar. You can use honey or brown sugar or dates syrup too. You can use banana for sweetness too. Flavoring – You can use cinnamon powder or vanilla essence or cocoa powder or even cardamom powder or just make in plain as I have made.

Pin

How to make Oats Porridge

1.Add 1 cup water to a sauce pan and let it boil.

Pin

2.Add 1/2 cup rolled oats to it.

Pin

3.Add 1 cup milk to it. You can cook completely in milk too. Use fresh boiled milk.

Pin

4.Give a quick mix and cook in low medium flame.

Note : The measure of milk and water depends on the variety of oats used so change it accordingly.

Pin

5.Keep cooking it starts to thicken and the liquid will be absorbed by oats.

Pin

6.See the texture it is still not soft and cooked fully.

Pin

7.Keep cooking until most of the liquid is absorbed and oats turns soft and slightly mushy.

Pin

8.After 5 minutes oats is cooked soft and is slightly mushy. You can mash it slightly if you prefer to have it that way.

Pin

9.Oats porridge is almost ready. If you like it more mushy then cook for 2 more minutes.

Pin

10.Add 1 tablespoon sugar to it.

Pin

11.Give a quick mix and switch off. Oatmeal porridge is ready!

Pin

12.Scoop it to a bowl. Top it with fruits, nuts, drizzle honey and serve! I added chopped walnuts, sunflower seeds, fresh strawberries and finally drizzled honey. You can add any topping of your preference.

Pin

Oatmeal or Oats Porridge is ready!

Pin

Chocolate Oatmeal

Chocolate Oatmeal is a great variation for all chocolate lovers. You will not feel like having a porridge when you taste this chocolate oatmeal. I don’t really let chances to include chocolate in my desserts and now this chocolate oatmeal has been my recent addiction to my morning breakfast….what better way than to wake up to a chocolate breakfast?!

Pin

First take 1/2 teaspoon custard powder and 1 teaspoon coco powder in a bowl and add little milk to form a smooth paste without any lumps, Set aside. Now heat 1 cup milk and 1/2 cup water, add sugar and let it boil. Pin Add custard powder coco powder paste and mix well, use a whisk to avoid lumps. Now add 1/4 cup quick oats and let it cook.

Pin Once oats turns soft, switch off. While serving add milk if needed. Top it with any dry fruits and nuts of your choice.

Pin

Serve hot / warm.

Pin

Expert Tips

You can add 1 tablespoon cocoa powder along with 1/2 teaspoon custard powder to water make a paste and add it.

Adjust sugar quantity according to your taste.

Tastes great with chilled milk too.

Add any fruit of your choice. This is just my idea, feel free to modify according to your preference.

Oats porridge usually gets thick with time so while serving add milk to get porridge consistency.

Add a teaspoon of drizzled honey while serving.

I used rolled oats. You can use quick oats or steel cut oats too.

You can even cook oats in water and then add to milk but I prefer cooking oats in milk itself.

Serving & Storage Suggestion

You can serve the porridge with nuts and fruits as topping.

This porridge keeps well in room temperature only for 6-8 hours. I would not recommend storing porridge as they turn gluey and cakey after it cools down. However if you want to store – You can store the cooked porridge in fridge for up to 1 day. When needed to serve heat the porridge with little more milk and serve it to desired consistency.

FAQS

1. Is this oatmeal porridge suitable for kids and babies?

No this porridge is suitable for kids above 8 years. For babies and kids roast oats, powder it then make porridge using it. You can check detailed post on Oats Cereal Porridge here.

2.Is Oatmeal porridge good for health?

Oats has dietary fiber and has a lot of health benefits too. So having oatmeal porridge is good for health as it is easily digestible.

3.Can I store the leftover porridge?

I would not recommend storing porridge as they turn gluey after it cools down. However if you want to store – You can store the cooked porridge in fridge for up to 1 day. When needed to serve heat the porridge with little more milk,water adjust the consistency and serve it with topping.

Pin

If you have any more questions about this Oatmeal Recipe do mail me at [email protected]. In addition, follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Youtube and Twitter .

Tried this Oatmeal Porridge Recipe ? Do let me know how you liked it. Also tag us on Instagram @sharmispassions and hash tag it on #sharmispassions.

Recipe Card