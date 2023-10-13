Oats Smoothie made with right ingredients tastes so delicious. Oats with the addition of milk and fruits in the form of smoothie is a great option for breakfast. Oats Smoothie is a nutritious beverage and quick fix for a healthy and filling breakfast. Let us learn to make Oats Smoothie Recipe with step by step pictures and video.

Oats Smoothie is a nutritious beverage made by blending oats with milk, curd, fruits, sweetener and flavoring. It’s an excellent choice for a quick and healthy breakfast or a filling snack.

About Oats Smoothie

Oats Smoothie is a healthy beverage made using oats, milk, yogurt, sweetener and flavoring. Oats Smoothie is very versatile that you can plus or minus the ingredients according to your preference.

Oats provides a good source of fiber that makes the smoothie healthy, nutritious and filling. This smoothie can be an ideal mid day snack or even had for breakfast.

If you like thick creamy shakes then this smoothie tastes no less than it. With the addition of banana and vanilla extract this smoothie tastes so good. This Oats Smoothie is perfect for weekend breakfast when you need to laze around and get the breakfast fixed in the last minute.

If you have frozen fruits then your work is more easier. Just grab and put in all the ingredients to a mixer and just blend it. You can make this beverage vegan by substituting milk with almond or soya milk and skipping curd.

You can pour this to a bowl and make a smoothie bowl. Garnish with fruits, nuts and topping of your choice and enjoy!

Smoothie vs Milkshakes

Smoothie is a healthy beverage made using using milk, yogurt and fruits. It is not very sweet and no rich ingredients like ice creams are used. Smoothie is filling and light on the stomach. Grains, seeds, nuts and dry fruits can also be used in smoothie.

Milkshake is sweet, rich and creamy made of milk, fruits, ice creams and sometimes candy and cookies too. Milkshakes are made by just blending ice creams with milk. Nuts and fruits are added as topping.

Oats Smoothie Video





Why you will love this recipe?

Healthy and nutritious beverage

Quick fix for breakfast

Options are endless you can add any fruits of your choice

Can be easily converted to vegan option

Easily available ingredients in your pantry

Simple and easy to make

Oats Smoothie Ingredients

Oats – You can use rolled oats or quick cooking oats or even steel cut oats. I prefer to use rolled oats as it is more tasty and feels wholesome.

Dairy – Use milk that is boiled and cooled down. Do not use raw milk. If you are vegan replace milk with soya milk or oats milk or even almond milk.

– Use milk that is boiled and cooled down. Do not use raw milk. If you are vegan replace milk with soya milk or oats milk or even almond milk. Sweetener – I have used raw honey here. You can replace it with sugar or jaggery syrup or dates soaked in milk.

– I have used raw honey here. You can replace it with sugar or jaggery syrup or dates soaked in milk. Flavoring – I have used vanilla extract as banana goes well with it. You can even add cardamom powder or any other flavoring of your choice.

Oats Smoothie Recipe Step by Step

1.To a mixer jar add 1/4 heaped cup rolled oats.

2.First powder it coarsely.

3.Add 1/4 cup curd to it.

4.Add 1 small banana sliced.

5.Add 3/4 cup milk (boiled, cooled)

6.Add 1 tablespoon honey. If you want it more sweet add 2 tablespoon.

7. Add 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract.

8.Now add ready to blend.

9.Blend until smooth and creamy.

10.Smooth and creamy smoothie is ready!

11.Pour into serving glass.

12.I topped it up with toasted oats and dried cranberry.

Delicious Oats Smoothie is ready!

Tips & Variations

Avoid citrus fruits and melons other than that I would recommend fruits that are suitable to be added to milk.

Add dry fruits and nuts if you like. Soak in milk then add to blend so that it blends well smoothly.

You can add fruits like apple, banana, strawberry, mango, chikoo etc. Or you can even add a combination of fruits for a different taste.

Adding sweetener is purely your preference. You can either skip it or add honey or cane sugar or jaggery or even white sugar.

Use boiled warm milk or chilled milk.

Use curd or yogurt.

Smoothie should be slightly thick so add ratio of oats and fruits accordingly.

FAQS

1.What type of fruits to use for smoothies?

Banana, Apple, Chikoo, Strawberry, Mango, Berries can also be used. You can also use dry fruits like figs, dates, dried berries as natural sweetener.

2.What type of fruits should be avoided for smoothies?

Citrus fruits and melons should be avoided as they don’t go well with milk.

3.I am vegan. What can I replace milk with?

You can replace milk with almond milk or soya milk or even coconut milk.

4. Can I make the smoothie ahead and store?

I would recommend making the smoothie fresh and consume it as smoothies have a very less shelf life. May be you can cut the fruits and freeze it so that it is easy to grab and blend.

