He was born on Feb. 27, 1937, and raised in the Toronto neighbourhood of Leaside. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Sandra, three daughters — Shannon, Megan and Erin — as well as seven grandchildren — Aidan, Brooke, Kian, Jamison, Kiefer, Finleigh and Declan. A celebration of life reflecting on O’Donnell’s legacy will be held at a later date.