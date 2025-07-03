The edge extends

past grey-rims

drawn through

old plankton maps.

Where blue thins,

a green-thick seam

unspools,

threading north

with nothing

to net.

Each swell carries

a drift-line echo:

hunger’s anchor,

drifter’s bloom.

No signal,

just a reshaping –

shoal-quiet,

current-bent,

a pattern slipped

from one hinge

to another.

And further down,

the fish-shadows

turn,

but not back –

never back.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that oceans are getting greener near the poles and bluer in the subtropics.

Ocean colour change is one of the clearest signs of shifting marine ecosystems in a warming world, and over the past twenty years, the colours of our oceans have shifted. Greener tones are moving closer to the poles, while subtropical waters are turning a deeper blue. This change is more than visual. Instead, it signals a shift in phytoplankton – the microscopic organisms at the base of the marine food web. Like plants on land, phytoplankton use sunlight to grow. However, as the oceans warm, their growth patterns are changing. These changes matter because phytoplankton support marine ecosystems and help absorb carbon dioxide. As a result, shifts in where they thrive could affect marine life, fishing industries, and coastal communities.

In this study, researchers used satellite data from 2003 to 2022 to measure ocean colour. This allowed them to track chlorophyll, a key marker of phytoplankton. Their results showed a clear trend: chlorophyll levels are rising near the poles and falling in the subtropics. In particular, this pattern is most evident in the Northern Hemisphere. Therefore, the growing contrast – described as “greener green and bluer blue” – reveals a widening gap in ocean productivity. Furthermore, such shifts in phytoplankton could ripple through food webs and alter ecosystem balance. These changes could have wide-reaching effects, from declining fish stocks to disrupted economies. Ultimately, it is vital to understand how warming seas are reshaping life in the ocean, and what this means for the future.