Last week was a HUGE week in Canberra following our Ocean Protector’s Lobby Day in Parliament House!

On Monday 28th July, 17 amazing volunteers and 10 staff came from across the country to meet with our elected representatives in parliament on the issue of Saving Scott Reef.

Greenpeace Australia staff and volunteers hold up signs calling for greater ocean protection, and for action to Save Scott Reef along the road leading to Parliament House, as politicians arrive for the day. © Greenpeace

Volunteers traveled from Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, across New South Wales and Queensland to meet with their MP in Parliament House. For many, this was their first time meeting with their elected representative, they all brought their passion for saving the ocean and standing up for nature and climate.

One volunteer flew all the way from Broome in WA to bring a remarkable story of the living wonder that is Scott Reef. Wendy Mitchell, an underwater photographer and a dive instructor, shared her experience of visiting Scott Reef. In particular, stepping out onto the remote Sandy Islet – a small strip of sand in the middle of the Reef – and looking around at hundreds of turtle nests.

‘I think one of the most special parts about Scott Reef is just how remote it is. And the fact that there is no human development out there, it is really scary to think about Woodside coming in and drilling up to 50 oil and gas wells. It’s a live reef full of all of the biodiversity that you imagine when you think of a coral reef’ – Wendy, WA Volunteer.

Behind the Scenes from Alex and Wendy’s documentation trip. Wendy with eagle ray, at Seringpatam Passage. © Alex Westover and Wendy Mitch

In all, we had meetings with 22 MPs and Senators from Labor, the Greens and Independents, presenting them with a stunning coffee table book showcasing the beauty of Scott Reef. We delivered dozens more to MPs and Senators across Parliament.

We also placed ads in Canberra airport for the first two sitting weeks, and a front page ad in the Canberra Times on Monday 28th July.

The goal of this trip has been to grow awareness of the threats facing Scott Reef from Woodside’s plans to drill for gas to the new Environment Minister, Murray Watt in particular. As part of our trip we also met with The Minister himself and presented him with a “message in a bottle” from over half a million people calling on the Minister to Save Scott Reef from Woodside’s dirty gas plans!

Left: Volunteer Jo. Right: Volunteer Wendy, both meeting with Australian Environment Minister Murray Watt @Greenpeace

‘It’s been really, really powerful to come here to Canberra and actually be able to talk to people who are going to be making the decisions on the future of that reef system’ – Wendy, WA Volunteer.

We have identified that, in order for Scott Reef to be saved from Woodside’s plans to drill for gas in the Browse basin underneath the reef, we need Murray Watt and the Labor party to see how saving Scott Reef is an important legacy issue for this government. To do this we need every MP to be hearing about the issue from their constituents and for as many Parliamentarians to know and understand what’s at risk as possible.

You can get involved in the campaign to save Scott Reef today and write to or meet with your MP too – to get started, email your MP here.