



Wouldn’t you rather toast the holidays at sea instead of hosting them at home? Oceania Cruises is betting you would.

No prep work, no dishes, no stress. And a voyage to some of the most spectactular locations on the planet? Sounds like dream holiday in all the ways.

Oceania Cruises is targeting travelers who’d rather skip the holiday chaos and set sail in style. The luxury line, part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), just announced more than 40 festive-season voyages spanning its 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 calendars. From menorah lightings and gourmet feasts to champagne-fueled countdowns, the itineraries aim to turn December’s most hectic weeks into high-end escapes across the globe.

The move plays into a growing trend: consumers are trading traditional celebrations for experiential travel, and cruise lines are pivoting to meet the moment. Oceania’s lineup includes sailings to destinations like the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, South America, and the Caribbean. The excursions are all wrapped in the brand’s signature blend of culinary excellence, small-ship elegance, and curated cultural discovery.

“We’re seeing more demand than ever for unique holiday getaways that blend luxury with ease,” Chief Luxury Officer at Oceania Cruises Jason Montague, said in a statement. “These voyages are about reimagining beloved traditions in a setting that’s both festive and far from ordinary.”

Oceania Cruises offer a luxury experience for trips ranging from weeks to months. Image source: Oceania Cruises

Treat yourself with an Oceania cruise for 10 … or 77 days

The holiday voyages include:

A 24-day sailing from Cape Town to Singapore aboard Oceania Sirena, hitting Indian Ocean gems like the Maldives, Mauritius, and Réunion Island.

aboard Oceania Sirena, hitting Indian Ocean gems like the Maldives, Mauritius, and Réunion Island. A 19-day South Pacific voyage from Sydney to Tahiti aboard Oceania Riviera, offering holiday island-hopping through Fiji, Tonga, and Samoa.

from Sydney to Tahiti aboard Oceania Riviera, offering holiday island-hopping through Fiji, Tonga, and Samoa. A 10-day Caribbean escape from Miami aboard Oceania Insignia, perfect for sunseekers wanting to stay closer to home.

from Miami aboard Oceania Insignia, perfect for sunseekers wanting to stay closer to home. A 77-day Grand Voyage from Los Angeles to San Diego aboard Oceania Vista, spanning Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Brazilian coast, including two nights in Rio de Janeiro over New Year’s.

These sailings aren’t just about the destination. Onboard, guests will find a full slate of holiday programming, from carolers at embarkation to elegant Hanukkah ceremonies and New Year’s Eve galas. That attention to tradition — paired with Oceania’s culinary focus — positions the brand to capitalize on a key cruise segment: affluent, older travelers who value comfort and culture over crowds and chaos.

The strategy also reflects a broader trend in the cruise industry. As operators work to differentiate in a post-pandemic world, high-end holiday experiences are becoming a critical battleground. Brands like Viking, Silversea, and Regent Seven Seas have all leaned into similar territory, offering all-inclusive seasonal sailings with curated shore excursions, elevated dining, and limited-capacity ships.

With voyages ranging from seven to 197 days, Oceania Cruises offers holiday sailings to suit every schedule and sense of adventure, from sunny island escapes to epic journeys across continents. Choose from a week-long New Year’s voyage through the Caribbean, or set out on a grand 77-day exploration spanning the Americas. Celebrate the holidays cruising the dramatic coast of South Africa, uncovering the cultural riches of Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean, or basking in the turquoise lagoons of French Polynesia.

