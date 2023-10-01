Amazon originals like Upload season three, Totally Killer and Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off are just some of the titles hitting Prime Video in October.

Features like Godzilla vs. Kong, Renfield, Book Club: The Next Chapter, Casino Royale, Legally Blonde, Scooby-Doo, Spectre, Suicide Squad, The Wedding Singer, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and more will also be coming to the streamer this month, as will all 11 seasons of Frasier and season five of Billions.

Sci-fi comedy Upload is set in the future where self-driving vehicles, 3D food printers, AI assistance, holographic phones and more are the norm, according to Prime Video. And instead of dying, people are “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife. In the third installment, the main charactes struggle to balance their careers, tehnology and love in the real world and their virtual one.

When the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer” returns 35 years after his first murder spree to kill again in Totally Killer, Kiernan Shipka accidentally travels back in time to 1987 and is determined to stop the original murders. Julie Bowen, Randall Park, Lochlyn Munro, Charlie Gillespie and Liana Liberato round out the film’s cast.

Upload star Zainab Johnson’s first comedy special, Hijabs Off, finds the actress leaning into her unique identity growing up a Black Muslim woman in Harlem where she was one of 13 children. According to the streamer, the comedian effortlessly blends relatable stories, wit and social commentary.

Below, check out the complete list of titles coming to Prime Video in October (and continue scrolling for all the titles that have hit the streamer this year).

Oct. 1

A Fish Called Wanda

A Guy Thing

A View To A Kill

A Star Is Born

Abduction

Arsenal

Beethoven

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Body of Evidence

Bolero

Bowling for Columbine

Bubba Ho-Tep

Casino Royale

Charlotte’s Web

Crawl

Daybreakers

Detroit

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dirty Work

Disturbing Behavior

Doom

Dr. No

Eight Men Out

Flesh & Blood

For The Love Of The Game

For Your Eyes Only

Frasier Seasons 1-11

From Russia With Love

Godzilla vs. Kong

Going My Way

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Green Lantern

Hall Pass

High-Rise

Hit Season 3

Holiday In Handcuffs

Holiday Inn

Hotel Rwanda

It’s Complicated

Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise

Jesse Stone: No Remorse

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

John Tucker Must Die

King Solomon’s Mines

Lawless

Legally Blonde

License To Kill

Live And Let Die

Mac and Me

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Mars Attacks!

Masters Of The Universe

Mean Creek

Moby Dick

Moneyball

Moonraker

Much Ado About Nothing

Mulholland Falls

My Adventures With Santa

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Navy Seals

Nerve

Never Say Never Again

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Nowitzki The Perfect Shot

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Original Sin

Rain Man

Red Corner

Righteous Kill

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sicario

Spectre

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Suicide Squad

That’s Entertainment

The Apartment

The Birdcage

The Intouchables

The Mistle-Tones

The Sugarland Express

The Day After Tomorrow

The Defiant Ones

The Firm

The Golden Compass

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Little Things

The Living Daylights

The Love Guru

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Party

The Shop Around the Corner

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Untouchables

The Wedding Singer

The World is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

UHF

Universal Soldier

You Only Live Twice

Oct. 3

Billions Season 5

Make Me Scream

Oct. 6

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe

Totally Killer

Oct. 7

Tale of the Nine Tailed

Oct. 9

Missing Link

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Oct. 10

Copshop

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe

Renfield

Oct. 11

Awareness

The Greatest Show Never Made

Oct. 12

Blended

Oct. 13

The Burial

Everybody Loves Diamonds

Oct. 15

Half + Half Seasons 1-4

One On One Seasons 1-5

Oct. 16

Long Shot

Oct. 17

Polite Society

Oct. 20

Sayen: La Ruta Seca

Surrounded

Upload Season 3

Oct. 23

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

Oct. 24

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off

Oct. 25

Studio 666

Oct. 26

Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy

Oct. 27

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession

Oct. 31

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Sept. 1

10 Things I Hate About You

2001: A Space Odyssey

21 Grams

23:59

A Bullet for Pretty Boy

A Force Of One

A Man Called Sarge

A Matter of Time

A Rage to Live

Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein

After Midnight

Alakazam the Great

Alex Cross

All About My Mother

Amazons Of Rome

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Anaconda

And Your Name Is Jonah

Angel Eyes

Apartment 143

April Morning

Arabian Nights

Are You In The House Alone?

Army of Darkness

As Above, So Below

Back to School

Bad Education

Bad News Bears

Bailout At 43,000

Balls Out

Beer

Behind the Mask

Belly Of An Architect

Berlin Tunnel 21

Bewitched

Billion Dollar Brain

Blow

Body Slam

Born to Race

Bowling For Columbine

Boy of the Streets

Breakdown

Brides of Dracula

Brigadoon

Broken Embraces

Buster

Calendar Girl Murders

California Dreaming

Campus Rhythm

Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl

Carpool

Carry on Columbus

Carve Her Name with Pride

Chasing Papi

Cheerleaders Beach Party

Children Of Men

Child’s Play

China Doll

Chrome and Hot Leather

Cocaine: One Man’s Seduction

Committed

Conan The Barbarian

Condor

Confidence Girl

Courage Mountain

Crossplot

Curse Of The Swamp Creature

Curse of the Undead

Cycle Savages

Dagmar’s Hot Pants, Inc.

Damned River

Dancers

Danger in Paradise

Dangerous Love

Deep Blue Sea

Defiance

Deja Vu

Desert Sands

Desperado

Detective Kitty O’Day

Detective School Dropouts

Devil

Devil’s Eight

Diary of a Bachelor

Dogs

Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title

Double Trouble

Down The Drain

Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype

Dracula

Drag Me To Hell

Driving Miss Daisy

Dust 2 Glory

Edge of Darkness

Eight Men Out

Eight on the Lam

Electra Glide In Blue

Elephant Tales

Europa Report

Evil Dead

Explosive Generation

Extraction

Face/Off

Fanboys

Fashion Model

Fatal Charm

Fearless Frank

Finders Keepers

Flight That Disappeared

Flight to Hong Kong

Fools Rush In

For The Love of Aaron

For The Love of It

For Those Who Think Young

Four Weddings and a Funeral

From Hollywood to Deadwood

Frontera

Fury on Wheels

Gambit

Ghost Story

Gigli

Grace Quigley

Grievous Bodily Harm

Hangfire

Haunted House

Hawks

Hell Drivers

Here Comes the Devil

Hollywood Harry

Honeymoon Limited

Hostile Witness

Hot Under The Collar

Hotel Rwanda

Hugo

I Am Durán

I Saw the Devil

I’m So Excited!

Inconceivable

Innocent Lies

Intimate Strangers

Invisible Invaders

It Rains In My Village

Jarhead

Jeff, Who Lives At Home

Joyride

Juan Of The Dead

Kalifornia

Khyber Patrol

La Bamba

Labou

Lady In A Corner

Ladybird, Ladybird

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Legend Of Johnny Lingo

Little Dorrit (Part 1)

Little Dorrit (Part 2)

Little Sweetheart

Lost Battalion

Mama

Mandrill

Masters Of The Universe

Matchless

Meeting At Midnight

Men’s Club

Mfkz

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Miss All American Beauty

Mission of the Shark

Mixed Company

Mystery Liner

National Lampoon’s Movie Madness

New York Minute

Nicholas Nickleby

Night Creatures

No

Observe and Report

Octavia

October Sky

Of Mice and Men

One Man’s Way

One Summer Love

Operation Atlantis

Overkill

Panga

Passport To Terror Phaedra

Play Misty For Me

Portrait Of A Stripper

Powaqqatsi

Predator: The Quietus

Private Investigations

Prophecy

Pulse

Quinceanera

Raiders of the Seven Seas

Red Dawn

Red Eye

Red Riding Hood

Red River

Reform School Girls

Riddick

Riot in Juvenile Prison

River of Death

Rocky

Rocky II

Rose Garden

Roxanne

Rumble Fish

Runaway Train

Running Scared

Safari 3000

Season Of Fear

Secret Window

Sense And Sensibility

Sergeant Deadhead

Seven Hours to Judgment

Sharks’ Treasure

She’s Out of My League

She’s the One

Sin Nombre

Sinister

Slamdance

Snitch

Son of Dracula

Space Probe Taurus

Spanglish

Spell

Spin City Seasons 1-6

Stardust

Step Up

Sticky Fingers

Stigmata

Sugar

Summer Rental

Surrender

Sword Of The Valiant

Tangerine

Tenth Man

The Adventures Of Gerard

The Adventures Of The American Rabbit

The Assisi Underground

The Bad News Bears

The Beast with a Million Eyes

The Birdcage

The Black Dahlia

The Black Tent

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Break-Up

The Cat Burglar

The Chronicles of Riddick

The Clown and the Kid

The Diary of a High School Bride

The Dictator

The Evictors

The Fake

The Family Stone

The Final Alliance

The Finest Hour

The Frog Prince

The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini

The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant

The Invisible Man

The Jewel Of The Nile

The Late Great Planet Earth

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Vampire

The Living Ghost

The Locusts

The Machinist

The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mask of Zorro

The Mighty Quinn

The Misfits

The Motorcycle Diaries

The Mouse on the Moon

The Mummy

The Naked Cage

The Night They Raided Minsky’s

The Possession

The Prince

The Program

The Ring

The Sacrament

The Savage Wild

The Secret In Their Eyes

The Sharkfighters

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Sum of All Fears

The Wheel of Time Season 2

The Winds of Kitty Hawk

The Wolf Man

The Young Savages

Three Came To Kill

Three Kinds of Heat

Through Naked Eyes

Time Limit

To Catch a Thief

Tough Guys Don’t Dance

Track of Thunder

Transformations

Transporter 3

Trollhunter

True Heart

Underground Unholy Rollers

Unsettled Land

V/H/S

War, Italian Style

Warriors Five

We Still Kill the Old Way

When A Stranger Calls

Where the Buffalo Roam

Where the River Runs Black

Wild Bill

Wild Racers

Wild Things

Windows

Woman Of Straw

Young Racers

Zack And Miri Make A Porno

Sept. 5

One Shot: Overtime Elite

Sept. 7

Single Moms Club

Sept. 8

Sitting in Bars with Cake

Sept. 12

Inside

Kelce

Sept. 14

Thursday Night Football

Sept. 15

A Million Miles Away

Wilderness

Written in the Stars

Sept. 19

A Thousand and One

Sept. 22

Cassandro

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

Sept. 26

The Fake Sheikh

Sept. 29

Gen V

Aug. 1

3 Idiotas

A Shot in the Dark

Amadeus

American Gigolo

Behind the Sun

Braddock: Missing in Action III

Cahill: U.S. Marshall

Cantinflas

Charlie St. Cloud

Chato’s Land

City of Men

City Slickers

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid

Dirty Harry

Filth

Frost/Nixon

Galaxy Quest

Gonzo

Hazlo Como Hombre

Hollywood: The Great Stars

I Wish

I’m Still Here

Killers

L.A. Law

Matlock

Me, Myself and Irene

Minuto para Ganar (Minute to Win It) Season 1

Missing In Action

Missing In Action II: The Beginning

Monster’s Ball

One for the Money

Paranormal Activity 2

Pinero

Posse

Primate Season 2

Punisher: War Zone

Red 2

Red Dawn

Rio

Rio 2

Road to El Dorado

Rumor Has It

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Stealth

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Swordfish

The Addams Family

The Black Stallion

The Day of the Jackal

The Goonies

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Many Saints of Newark

The Punisher

The Watch

Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead

Traffic

Un Padre No Tan Padre

Valentina’s Wedding

Walking Tall: The Payback

What a Girl Wants

When Harry Met Sally

Ya veremos

Yes Man

Aug. 4

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Aug. 8

Bones and All

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey

Aug. 10

The Killing Vote

Aug. 11

2 Guns

Red, White & Royal Blue

Aug. 15

Cocaine Bear

Of an Age

Aug. 18

Harlan Coben’s Shelter

New Bandits

Unseen

Aug. 22

The Black Demon

Aug. 24

Thursday Night Football

Aug. 25

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Red

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity

Aug. 29

Champions

Snowpiercer

Women Talking

Aug. 31

Camino A Marte

Honor Society

Volverte a ver

July 1

1900

A Bridge Too Far

A Star Is Born

Acts of Violence

Battle Los Angeles

Battleship

Big Top Pee-Wee

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Birdman of Alcatraz

Black Rain

Black Sunday

Case 39

Chaplin

Charlotte’s Web

Class

Continental Divide

Cool Hand Luke

Cry Macho

Father of the Bride

Flags of Our Fathers

Force 10 from Navarone

Free Willy

Freedom Writers

Frogs

Gaslight

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gladiator

Hacksaw Ridge

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

Hondo

Hour Of The Gun

How to Train Your Dragon

Imagine That

Invaders from Mars

Irma La Douce

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Jason’s Lyric

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Kick-Ass

Last Man Standing

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Little Nicky

Man in the Moon

Marathon Man

MasterChef Mexico Junior Seasons 1-2

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black III

Mousehunt

No Country for Old Men

Not Without My Daughter

Once Bitten

Paths of Glory

Petticoat Junction Seasons 1-5

Puss in Boots

Rampage

Rebel Without a Cause

Rocky Balboa

Rollerball

Saturday Night Fever

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Serpico

Sleepover

Supernova

Support the Girls

The 40-Year-Old-Virgin

The Amityville Horror

The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford

The Queen of Versailles

The Big Country

The Family Stone

The Fighter

The General’s Daughter

The Iron Giant

The Other Guys

The Public Enemy

The Russia House

The Shawshank Redemption

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Train

The Truman Show

The Two Jakes

The Untouchables

Trolls World Tour

True Grit

Under The Tuscan Sun

Unknown

Valley Girl

W.

Wicker Park

Witness For the Prosecution

You, Me and Dupree

Yours, Mine & Ours

July 4

80 For Brady

July 7

Los Iniciados

The Horror of Dolores Roach

The Portable Door

July 14

The King’s Speech

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

July 18

Surf Girls Hawaii

Till

July 23

Unseen

July 25

Knock at the Cabin

July 28

Good Omens Season 2

Novela

July 29

Hardball

Heaven Can Wait

June 1

1984

12 Years a Slave

2 Days in New York

2 Days In The Valley

3:10 To Yuma

A Woman Possessed

Above the Rim

All The Queen’s Men Season 1

Arrival

Assault on Precinct 13

Baby Boy

Bad Teacher

Bananas

Barnaby Jones Seasons 1-8

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blankman

Blazing Saddles

Boyz N the Hood

Breakin’ All The Rules

Brokeback Mountain

Bull Seasons 1-6

Charmed Seasons 1-8

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Clockstoppers

Code of Silence

Concussion

Creed

Creed II

Cry Freedom

Daddy Day Camp

Dangerous Exile

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

Devil In A Blue Dress

Dog Day Afternoon

Eraser

Evening Shade Seasons 1-4

Everybody Hates Chris Seasons 1-4

Exodus

Flawless

Getting Even With Dad

Ghost Of Dragstrip Hollow

Glory

Gone in Sixty Seconds

Green Zone

Guess Who

Happy Anniversary

Happy Days Seasons 1-3

Happy Gilmore

He Who Must Die

Henry V

Higher Learning

Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Hot Cars

Hot Fuzz

Hot Rod Gang

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Huk!

I Am Ali

I Am Bolt

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

In My Country

In Time

Intersection

It’s A Pleasure

Jungle Heat

The Kids Are All Right

Kingdom of Heaven

Lady Of Vengeance

Laverne & Shirley Seasons 1-4

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Little Women (1949)

Live and Let Die

Lone Wolf McQuade

Look Who’s Talking

Lost Lagoon

Love, Rosie

MacArthur

Machete

Man In The Net

Mannix Seasons 1-7

MasterChef Mexico All Stars

Megamind

Miles Ahead

Mirai

Mississippi Burning

Mo’ Money

Money Train

Mork & Mindy Seasons 1-2

Muscle Shoals

No Escape

Notorious

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

One Way Out

Open Range

Over The Top

Pariah

Peanuts: Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown

Petticoat Junction Seasons 1-5

Philadelphia

Purple Rain

Reign of Fire

Rejoice and Shout

Rent

Repo Men

Riders To The Stars

River’s Edge

Robocop

Run For The Sun

Saved!

School Daze

Sea Fury

Self/less

Shadow of Suspicion

Shaun of the Dead

She Hate Me

Shoot First

Silver Linings Playbook

Sliver

Soul Food

South Central

Stargate

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming

Survivor Seasons 17-25

Switchback

Ten Days To Tulara

The Apartment

The Brady Bunch Seasons 1-5

The Call

The Color Purple (1986)

The Danish Girl

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Four Feathers

The French Lieutenant’s Woman

The Gift

The Gospel According to Andre

The Hot Chick

The Longshots

The Love Letter

The Malta Story

The Missing Lady

The Neighborhood Seasons 1-4

The One That Got Away

The Rabbit Trap

The Relic

The Return of the Living Dead

The Scarf

The Spanish Gardener

The Time Machine

The Transporter

The War of the Worlds

The Wild Wild West

The World’s End

The Young Doctors

Things We Lost in the Fire

Three Can Play That Game

Timbuktu

To Sir, With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Too Many Crooks

Top Of The World

Transamerica

Transporter 2

Triple Deception

True Lies

Two Can Play That Game

Tyson

UFO

Uncommon Valor

Van Wilder 2: The Rise Of Taj

Venus and Serena

Vice

Walking Tall: The Payback

Walking Target

Webster Seasons 1-4

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Wings Seasons 1-8

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

World’s Greatest Dad

Wuthering Heights

You Got Served

You Have to Run Fast

Yours, Mine & Ours

June 2

An Unforgettable Year – Summer

Deadloch

Medellin

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets

With Love Season 2

June 6

Crazy Rich Asians

Sully

TÁR

June 8

My Fault

June 9

An Unforgettable Year – Autumn

The Lake Season 2

June 11

Interstellar

June 16

An Unforgettable Year – Winter

Ender’s Game

Spoiler Alert

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash

There’s Something Wrong With The Children

June 20

Armageddon Time

Selma

June 21

American Sniper

June 22

That Peter Crouch Film

June 23

An Unforgettable Year – Spring

I’m A Virgo

June 26

Project Almanac

June 27

M3GAN

The Gambler

June 30

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 4

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

What If

May 1

A Beautiful Mind

Amistad

Babe

Babe: Pig In The City

Babel

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America

Biker Boyz

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Blue Crush

Blue Crush 2

Bound

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Carrie

Coneheads

Dallas Buyers Club

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger!

Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood

Darkest Hour

Dinner for Schmucks

Drillbit Taylor

Europa Report

Failure to Launch

Fatal Attraction

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Get Him to the Greek

Ghost Town

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hamburger Hill

Hard Eight

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Howard the Duck

I Am Not Your Negro

Identity Thief

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Kung Fu Hustle

Leap Year

Madagascar

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mamma Mia!

MasterChef Mexico Seasons 1-4

Meet Joe Black

Memoirs of a Geisha

Moonrise Kingdom

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Patriot Games

Reminiscence

Rise: Blood Hunter

Rumble In The Bronx

Safe House

Saving Face

Shutter Island

Space Jam

The Adventures of Tintin

The Black Stallion

The Doors

The Front Page

The Heartbreak Kid

The Nutty Professor

The Quiet Man

The Rundown

The Shootist

The Terminal

The Wiz

Thelma & Louise

They Might Be Giants

Three Days of the Condor

True Grit

Virtuosity

We Were Soldiers

May 2

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special

May 4

90210 Seasons 1-5

Beverly Hills 90210 Seasons 1-10

Dynasty

Freaks & Geeks

Medium Seasons 1-7

Reign Seasons 1-4

Sabrina: The Teenage Witch Seasons 1-7

Tudors S1-4

May 5

¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres

Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead

May 9

Till

May 10

La Vida Despues del Reality

May 11

Academy of Country Music Awards

May 16

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special

May 18

The Ferragnez – The Series Season 2

The Three Drinkers In Cognac Season 3

May 19

She Said

May 23

Three Thousand Years of Longing

May 26

Hohlbeins’ – The Gryphon

Violent Night

May 28

Top Five

May 29

Hot Pursuit

April 1

American Gigolo

At the Gate of the Ghost

Bend It Like Beckham

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Couples Retreat

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Death Wish 2

Death Wish 3

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown

Dirty Pretty Things

Face/Off

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Fighting with My Family

Forrest Gump

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise

Jesse Stone: No Remorse

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

Jet Li’s Fearless

Jigsaw

Jumping the Broom

Keeping the Faith

Liar Liar

Life of Pi

Lifeguard

Mary and The Witch’s Flower

Max Payne

McLintock

Moonlight and Valentino

Morning Glory

My Cousin Vinny

Ong Bak

Philomena

Racing with the Moon

Ray

School Ties

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

Shrek Forever After

Small Soldiers

Soul Surfer

Speed

Staying Alive

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

Terminator Genisys

The Aviator

The Big Lebowski

The Breakfast Club

The Descendants

The Joy Luck Club

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Medallion

The Sisters Brothers

The Two Faces of January

The Young Messiah

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Titanic

To the Wonder

Top Gun

Vanilla Sky

We’re No Angels

Whiplash

Young Sherlock Holmes

April 4

Bros

Redefined: J.R. Smith

April 6

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!?

April 7

On a Wing and a Prayer

Gangs of Lagos

April 11

Ticket to Paradise

April 12

Alter Ego

Big Bad Wolves

Herbie Hancock: Possibilities

Kill Me Three Times

Life Itself

The Quest of Alain Ducasse

Whose Streets?

April 14

Greek Salad

April 19

Bigger, Stronger, Faster

Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers

Demon Warriors

Happy Happy

I Melt With You

Magic Trip

Playback

Vanishing on 7th Street

April 21

Dead Ringers

Judy Blume Forever

April 26

Crazy Love

Syrup

April 28

Citadel

March 1

12 Angry Men

A Fish Called Wanda

Akeelah and The Bee

American Gangster

Barbershop

Barefoot in the Park

Being John Malkovich

Big Daddy

Capote

Carrie

Carrie

Cinderella Man

Cloverfield

Contraband

Courageous

Creed

Creed II

Dazed and Confused

Def Comedy Jam Seasons 1-7

Detroit

Duck Soup

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Eye for an Eye

Flesh and Bone

Good Will Hunting

Imagine That

Internal Affairs

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movies

Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain

Leaving Las Vegas

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

Lost in Translation

Margin Call

Midnight Cowboy

Minnie and Moskowitz

Nerve

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot

Once Upon a Time in the West

Ordinary People

Paths of Glory

Pulp Fiction

RBG

Red River

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sahara

Scent of a Woman

Shine A Light

Sterile Cuckoo

Street Smart

Super 8

The Apartment

The Babysitter

The Dead Zone

The Defiant Ones

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Frozen Ground

The Hunted

The Hunter

The Last Temptation of Christ

The Machinist

The Manchurian Candidate

The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

The Presidio

The Virgin Suicides

Unlocked

Vanilla Sky

Vanity Fair

VeggieTales: An Easter Carol

VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans

VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark

VeggieTales: ‘Twas The Night Before Easter

Witness For the Protection

Your Highness

March 3

Daisy Jones & The Six

The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale

March 6

The Magnificent Seven

March 7

Secret Headquarters

The Silent Twins

The Visitor

March 10

Jackass Forever

This Is Christmas

March 11

La Guzman Season 1

March 12

Men, Women & Children

March 14

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

March 17

Angel Flight

Boy and the World

Class of ‘07

Dom

Swarm

March 21

Nope

March 22

Sanandresito

March 24

Reggie

Top Gun: Maverick

March 28

Big Trip 2: Special Delivery

March 29

American Renegades

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

March 31

Boss Season 1-2

But I’m a Cheerleader

Enemies Closer

Siberia

The Power

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Zeros and Ones

Feb. 1

A Night at the Roxbury

Alex Cross

Almost Famous

Are We There Yet?

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Best Man

The Breadwinner

The Call

Chaplin

Children of Heaven

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Dilemma

Downhill Racer

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Exposed

Food, Inc

Four Brothers

French Postcards

From Justin to Kelly

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

The Glass Shield

Heaven Can Wait

The Help

The Hustle

I, Robot

Inside Man

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain

King Kong

The Last Song

Life Partners

Madea’s Witness Protection

Nacho Libre

Never Been Kissed

P.S. I Love You

Prophecy

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)

Sarafina!

Scary Movie 4

Seabiscuit

Shaft

Shrek

Shrek 2

Something Wild

Soul Food

Southside With You

Sugar

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Tsotsi

Turbulence

Tyson

Underclassman

Venus and Serena

White House Down

Who’s Your Caddy?

Feb. 3

Harlem Season 2

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Feb. 7

Beast

Brian and Charles

Feb. 8

Are We Done Yet?

Feb. 9

Crank

Feb. 10

Somebody I Used to Know

Feb. 11

If I Stay

Feb. 14

Halloween Ends

Feb. 17

Carnival Row Season 2

The Head of Joaquín Murrieta

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Feb. 19

A Simple Favor

Feb. 21

Smile

Feb. 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Feb. 24

The Consultant

Die Hart

Jan. 1

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

After Earth

Akeelah And The Bee

Ali

Antwone Fisher

Are We There Yet?

Baby Boy

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beauty Shop

Black Dynamite

Blankman

Blue Chips

Breakdown

Breakin’ All The Rules

Broken City

Brown Sugar

Clue

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5

Downsizing

El Dorado

El Mariachi

Election

Employee Of The Month

Europa Report

Failure to Launch

Forces Of Nature

Frankie & Alice

Friday the 13th

Gamer

God’s Not Dead

Guess Who

Harold and Maude

Higher Learning

Home for the Holidays

I Am Not Your Negro

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Country

In The Heat Of The Night

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Invader Zim

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Juliet, Naked

Just Wright

Love the Coopers

Mad Love

Mean Creek

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

Mississippi Burning

Mo’ Money

Money Train

Mr. 3000

Muscle Shoals

Nella the Princess Knight

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paycheck

Poetic Justice

Private Parts

Rec

Rec 2

Rec 3: Genesis

Red Dawn

Rejoice and Shout

Rosemary’s Baby

School Daze

Serpico

She Hate Me

Shimmer and Shine

Six Degrees of Separation

Sorry To Bother You

Tangerine

The Amityville Horror

The Big Wedding

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Butler

The Devil’s Backbone

The Duchess

The Foot Fist Way

The Gospel According To Andre

The Love Guru

The Peacemaker

The Running Man

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Two Jakes

Three Can Play That Game

To Sir, With Love

True Grit

12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3

Walking Tall

Welcome to Flatch

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Witness

You Got Served

Jan. 3

Endeavour Season 8

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul.

Jan. 6

Jurassic World Dominion

Cosmic Love France

The Rig

Jan. 8

The Winter Palace

Jan. 10

Snitch

Jan. 13

Hunters Season 2

The Test Season 2

Jan. 15

An Officer and a Gentleman

Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Road Trip

The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6

Jan. 17

Vengeance

Jan. 20

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2

Jan. 21

Hercules (2014)

Jan. 27

The King’s Speech

Shotgun Wedding

Jan. 31

Orphan: First Kill

Nate Bargatze: Hello World