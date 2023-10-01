Amazon originals like Upload season three, Totally Killer and Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off are just some of the titles hitting Prime Video in October.
Features like Godzilla vs. Kong, Renfield, Book Club: The Next Chapter, Casino Royale, Legally Blonde, Scooby-Doo, Spectre, Suicide Squad, The Wedding Singer, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and more will also be coming to the streamer this month, as will all 11 seasons of Frasier and season five of Billions.
Sci-fi comedy Upload is set in the future where self-driving vehicles, 3D food printers, AI assistance, holographic phones and more are the norm, according to Prime Video. And instead of dying, people are “uploaded” to a virtual reality afterlife. In the third installment, the main charactes struggle to balance their careers, tehnology and love in the real world and their virtual one.
When the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer” returns 35 years after his first murder spree to kill again in Totally Killer, Kiernan Shipka accidentally travels back in time to 1987 and is determined to stop the original murders. Julie Bowen, Randall Park, Lochlyn Munro, Charlie Gillespie and Liana Liberato round out the film’s cast.
Upload star Zainab Johnson’s first comedy special, Hijabs Off, finds the actress leaning into her unique identity growing up a Black Muslim woman in Harlem where she was one of 13 children. According to the streamer, the comedian effortlessly blends relatable stories, wit and social commentary.
Below, check out the complete list of titles coming to Prime Video in October (and continue scrolling for all the titles that have hit the streamer this year).
Oct. 1
A Fish Called Wanda
A Guy Thing
A View To A Kill
A Star Is Born
Abduction
Arsenal
Beethoven
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Body of Evidence
Bolero
Bowling for Columbine
Bubba Ho-Tep
Casino Royale
Charlotte’s Web
Crawl
Daybreakers
Detroit
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Dirty Work
Disturbing Behavior
Doom
Dr. No
Eight Men Out
Flesh & Blood
For The Love Of The Game
For Your Eyes Only
Frasier Seasons 1-11
From Russia With Love
Godzilla vs. Kong
Going My Way
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Green Lantern
Hall Pass
High-Rise
Hit Season 3
Holiday In Handcuffs
Holiday Inn
Hotel Rwanda
It’s Complicated
Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise
Jesse Stone: No Remorse
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
John Tucker Must Die
King Solomon’s Mines
Lawless
Legally Blonde
License To Kill
Live And Let Die
Mac and Me
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mars Attacks!
Masters Of The Universe
Mean Creek
Moby Dick
Moneyball
Moonraker
Much Ado About Nothing
Mulholland Falls
My Adventures With Santa
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Navy Seals
Nerve
Never Say Never Again
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
Nowitzki The Perfect Shot
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Original Sin
Rain Man
Red Corner
Righteous Kill
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sicario
Spectre
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Suicide Squad
That’s Entertainment
The Apartment
The Birdcage
The Intouchables
The Mistle-Tones
The Sugarland Express
The Day After Tomorrow
The Defiant Ones
The Firm
The Golden Compass
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Little Things
The Living Daylights
The Love Guru
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Party
The Shop Around the Corner
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Untouchables
The Wedding Singer
The World is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
UHF
Universal Soldier
You Only Live Twice
Oct. 3
Billions Season 5
Make Me Scream
Oct. 6
Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe
Totally Killer
Oct. 7
Tale of the Nine Tailed
Oct. 9
Missing Link
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
Oct. 10
Copshop
Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe
Renfield
Oct. 11
Awareness
The Greatest Show Never Made
Oct. 12
Blended
Oct. 13
The Burial
Everybody Loves Diamonds
Oct. 15
Half + Half Seasons 1-4
One On One Seasons 1-5
Oct. 16
Long Shot
Oct. 17
Polite Society
Oct. 20
Sayen: La Ruta Seca
Surrounded
Upload Season 3
Oct. 23
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
Oct. 24
Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles
Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off
Oct. 25
Studio 666
Oct. 26
Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy
Oct. 27
The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession
Oct. 31
Book Club: The Next Chapter
Sept. 1
10 Things I Hate About You
2001: A Space Odyssey
21 Grams
23:59
A Bullet for Pretty Boy
A Force Of One
A Man Called Sarge
A Matter of Time
A Rage to Live
Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein
After Midnight
Alakazam the Great
Alex Cross
All About My Mother
Amazons Of Rome
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
Anaconda
And Your Name Is Jonah
Angel Eyes
Apartment 143
April Morning
Arabian Nights
Are You In The House Alone?
Army of Darkness
As Above, So Below
Back to School
Bad Education
Bad News Bears
Bailout At 43,000
Balls Out
Beer
Behind the Mask
Belly Of An Architect
Berlin Tunnel 21
Bewitched
Billion Dollar Brain
Blow
Body Slam
Born to Race
Bowling For Columbine
Boy of the Streets
Breakdown
Brides of Dracula
Brigadoon
Broken Embraces
Buster
Calendar Girl Murders
California Dreaming
Campus Rhythm
Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl
Carpool
Carry on Columbus
Carve Her Name with Pride
Chasing Papi
Cheerleaders Beach Party
Children Of Men
Child’s Play
China Doll
Chrome and Hot Leather
Cocaine: One Man’s Seduction
Committed
Conan The Barbarian
Condor
Confidence Girl
Courage Mountain
Crossplot
Curse Of The Swamp Creature
Curse of the Undead
Cycle Savages
Dagmar’s Hot Pants, Inc.
Damned River
Dancers
Danger in Paradise
Dangerous Love
Deep Blue Sea
Defiance
Deja Vu
Desert Sands
Desperado
Detective Kitty O’Day
Detective School Dropouts
Devil
Devil’s Eight
Diary of a Bachelor
Dogs
Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title
Double Trouble
Down The Drain
Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype
Dracula
Drag Me To Hell
Driving Miss Daisy
Dust 2 Glory
Edge of Darkness
Eight Men Out
Eight on the Lam
Electra Glide In Blue
Elephant Tales
Europa Report
Evil Dead
Explosive Generation
Extraction
Face/Off
Fanboys
Fashion Model
Fatal Charm
Fearless Frank
Finders Keepers
Flight That Disappeared
Flight to Hong Kong
Fools Rush In
For The Love of Aaron
For The Love of It
For Those Who Think Young
Four Weddings and a Funeral
From Hollywood to Deadwood
Frontera
Fury on Wheels
Gambit
Ghost Story
Gigli
Grace Quigley
Grievous Bodily Harm
Hangfire
Haunted House
Hawks
Hell Drivers
Here Comes the Devil
Hollywood Harry
Honeymoon Limited
Hostile Witness
Hot Under The Collar
Hotel Rwanda
Hugo
I Am Durán
I Saw the Devil
I’m So Excited!
Inconceivable
Innocent Lies
Intimate Strangers
Invisible Invaders
It Rains In My Village
Jarhead
Jeff, Who Lives At Home
Joyride
Juan Of The Dead
Kalifornia
Khyber Patrol
La Bamba
Labou
Lady In A Corner
Ladybird, Ladybird
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Legend Of Johnny Lingo
Little Dorrit (Part 1)
Little Dorrit (Part 2)
Little Sweetheart
Lost Battalion
Mama
Mandrill
Masters Of The Universe
Matchless
Meeting At Midnight
Men’s Club
Mfkz
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Miss All American Beauty
Mission of the Shark
Mixed Company
Mystery Liner
National Lampoon’s Movie Madness
New York Minute
Nicholas Nickleby
Night Creatures
No
Observe and Report
Octavia
October Sky
Of Mice and Men
One Man’s Way
One Summer Love
Operation Atlantis
Overkill
Panga
Passport To Terror Phaedra
Play Misty For Me
Portrait Of A Stripper
Powaqqatsi
Predator: The Quietus
Private Investigations
Prophecy
Pulse
Quinceanera
Raiders of the Seven Seas
Red Dawn
Red Eye
Red Riding Hood
Red River
Reform School Girls
Riddick
Riot in Juvenile Prison
River of Death
Rocky
Rocky II
Rose Garden
Roxanne
Rumble Fish
Runaway Train
Running Scared
Safari 3000
Season Of Fear
Secret Window
Sense And Sensibility
Sergeant Deadhead
Seven Hours to Judgment
Sharks’ Treasure
She’s Out of My League
She’s the One
Sin Nombre
Sinister
Slamdance
Snitch
Son of Dracula
Space Probe Taurus
Spanglish
Spell
Spin City Seasons 1-6
Stardust
Step Up
Sticky Fingers
Stigmata
Sugar
Summer Rental
Surrender
Sword Of The Valiant
Tangerine
Tenth Man
The Adventures Of Gerard
The Adventures Of The American Rabbit
The Assisi Underground
The Bad News Bears
The Beast with a Million Eyes
The Birdcage
The Black Dahlia
The Black Tent
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Break-Up
The Cat Burglar
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Clown and the Kid
The Diary of a High School Bride
The Dictator
The Evictors
The Fake
The Family Stone
The Final Alliance
The Finest Hour
The Frog Prince
The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini
The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant
The Invisible Man
The Jewel Of The Nile
The Late Great Planet Earth
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Vampire
The Living Ghost
The Locusts
The Machinist
The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mask of Zorro
The Mighty Quinn
The Misfits
The Motorcycle Diaries
The Mouse on the Moon
The Mummy
The Naked Cage
The Night They Raided Minsky’s
The Possession
The Prince
The Program
The Ring
The Sacrament
The Savage Wild
The Secret In Their Eyes
The Sharkfighters
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Sum of All Fears
The Wheel of Time Season 2
The Winds of Kitty Hawk
The Wolf Man
The Young Savages
Three Came To Kill
Three Kinds of Heat
Through Naked Eyes
Time Limit
To Catch a Thief
Tough Guys Don’t Dance
Track of Thunder
Transformations
Transporter 3
Trollhunter
True Heart
Underground Unholy Rollers
Unsettled Land
V/H/S
War, Italian Style
Warriors Five
We Still Kill the Old Way
When A Stranger Calls
Where the Buffalo Roam
Where the River Runs Black
Wild Bill
Wild Racers
Wild Things
Windows
Woman Of Straw
Young Racers
Zack And Miri Make A Porno
Sept. 5
One Shot: Overtime Elite
Sept. 7
Single Moms Club
Sept. 8
Sitting in Bars with Cake
Sept. 12
Inside
Kelce
Sept. 14
Thursday Night Football
Sept. 15
A Million Miles Away
Wilderness
Written in the Stars
Sept. 19
A Thousand and One
Sept. 22
Cassandro
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
Sept. 26
The Fake Sheikh
Sept. 29
Gen V
Aug. 1
3 Idiotas
A Shot in the Dark
Amadeus
American Gigolo
Behind the Sun
Braddock: Missing in Action III
Cahill: U.S. Marshall
Cantinflas
Charlie St. Cloud
Chato’s Land
City of Men
City Slickers
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
Dirty Harry
Filth
Frost/Nixon
Galaxy Quest
Gonzo
Hazlo Como Hombre
Hollywood: The Great Stars
I Wish
I’m Still Here
Killers
L.A. Law
Matlock
Me, Myself and Irene
Minuto para Ganar (Minute to Win It) Season 1
Missing In Action
Missing In Action II: The Beginning
Monster’s Ball
One for the Money
Paranormal Activity 2
Pinero
Posse
Primate Season 2
Punisher: War Zone
Red 2
Red Dawn
Rio
Rio 2
Road to El Dorado
Rumor Has It
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Stealth
Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Swordfish
The Addams Family
The Black Stallion
The Day of the Jackal
The Goonies
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Many Saints of Newark
The Punisher
The Watch
Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead
Traffic
Un Padre No Tan Padre
Valentina’s Wedding
Walking Tall: The Payback
What a Girl Wants
When Harry Met Sally
Ya veremos
Yes Man
Aug. 4
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
Aug. 8
Bones and All
Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey
Aug. 10
The Killing Vote
Aug. 11
2 Guns
Red, White & Royal Blue
Aug. 15
Cocaine Bear
Of an Age
Aug. 18
Harlan Coben’s Shelter
New Bandits
Unseen
Aug. 22
The Black Demon
Aug. 24
Thursday Night Football
Aug. 25
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Red
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
Aug. 29
Champions
Snowpiercer
Women Talking
Aug. 31
Camino A Marte
Honor Society
Volverte a ver
July 1
1900
A Bridge Too Far
A Star Is Born
Acts of Violence
Battle Los Angeles
Battleship
Big Top Pee-Wee
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Birdman of Alcatraz
Black Rain
Black Sunday
Case 39
Chaplin
Charlotte’s Web
Class
Continental Divide
Cool Hand Luke
Cry Macho
Father of the Bride
Flags of Our Fathers
Force 10 from Navarone
Free Willy
Freedom Writers
Frogs
Gaslight
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gladiator
Hacksaw Ridge
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Hondo
Hour Of The Gun
How to Train Your Dragon
Imagine That
Invaders from Mars
Irma La Douce
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Jason’s Lyric
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
Kick-Ass
Last Man Standing
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Little Nicky
Man in the Moon
Marathon Man
MasterChef Mexico Junior Seasons 1-2
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black III
Mousehunt
No Country for Old Men
Not Without My Daughter
Once Bitten
Paths of Glory
Petticoat Junction Seasons 1-5
Puss in Boots
Rampage
Rebel Without a Cause
Rocky Balboa
Rollerball
Saturday Night Fever
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
Serpico
Sleepover
Supernova
Support the Girls
The 40-Year-Old-Virgin
The Amityville Horror
The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford
The Queen of Versailles
The Big Country
The Family Stone
The Fighter
The General’s Daughter
The Iron Giant
The Other Guys
The Public Enemy
The Russia House
The Shawshank Redemption
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Train
The Truman Show
The Two Jakes
The Untouchables
Trolls World Tour
True Grit
Under The Tuscan Sun
Unknown
Valley Girl
W.
Wicker Park
Witness For the Prosecution
You, Me and Dupree
Yours, Mine & Ours
July 4
80 For Brady
July 7
Los Iniciados
The Horror of Dolores Roach
The Portable Door
July 14
The King’s Speech
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2
July 18
Surf Girls Hawaii
Till
July 23
Unseen
July 25
Knock at the Cabin
July 28
Good Omens Season 2
Novela
July 29
Hardball
Heaven Can Wait
June 1
1984
12 Years a Slave
2 Days in New York
2 Days In The Valley
3:10 To Yuma
A Woman Possessed
Above the Rim
All The Queen’s Men Season 1
Arrival
Assault on Precinct 13
Baby Boy
Bad Teacher
Bananas
Barnaby Jones Seasons 1-8
Billy Madison
Black Dynamite
Blankman
Blazing Saddles
Boyz N the Hood
Breakin’ All The Rules
Brokeback Mountain
Bull Seasons 1-6
Charmed Seasons 1-8
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Clockstoppers
Code of Silence
Concussion
Creed
Creed II
Cry Freedom
Daddy Day Camp
Dangerous Exile
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Devil In A Blue Dress
Dog Day Afternoon
Eraser
Evening Shade Seasons 1-4
Everybody Hates Chris Seasons 1-4
Exodus
Flawless
Getting Even With Dad
Ghost Of Dragstrip Hollow
Glory
Gone in Sixty Seconds
Green Zone
Guess Who
Happy Anniversary
Happy Days Seasons 1-3
Happy Gilmore
He Who Must Die
Henry V
Higher Learning
Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Hot Cars
Hot Fuzz
Hot Rod Gang
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Huk!
I Am Ali
I Am Bolt
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
In My Country
In Time
Intersection
It’s A Pleasure
Jungle Heat
The Kids Are All Right
Kingdom of Heaven
Lady Of Vengeance
Laverne & Shirley Seasons 1-4
League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Little Women (1949)
Live and Let Die
Lone Wolf McQuade
Look Who’s Talking
Lost Lagoon
Love, Rosie
MacArthur
Machete
Man In The Net
Mannix Seasons 1-7
MasterChef Mexico All Stars
Megamind
Miles Ahead
Mirai
Mississippi Burning
Mo’ Money
Money Train
Mork & Mindy Seasons 1-2
Muscle Shoals
No Escape
Notorious
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
One Way Out
Open Range
Over The Top
Pariah
Peanuts: Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown
Petticoat Junction Seasons 1-5
Philadelphia
Purple Rain
Reign of Fire
Rejoice and Shout
Rent
Repo Men
Riders To The Stars
River’s Edge
Robocop
Run For The Sun
Saved!
School Daze
Sea Fury
Self/less
Shadow of Suspicion
Shaun of the Dead
She Hate Me
Shoot First
Silver Linings Playbook
Sliver
Soul Food
South Central
Stargate
Stomp The Yard: Homecoming
Survivor Seasons 17-25
Switchback
Ten Days To Tulara
The Apartment
The Brady Bunch Seasons 1-5
The Call
The Color Purple (1986)
The Danish Girl
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Four Feathers
The French Lieutenant’s Woman
The Gift
The Gospel According to Andre
The Hot Chick
The Longshots
The Love Letter
The Malta Story
The Missing Lady
The Neighborhood Seasons 1-4
The One That Got Away
The Rabbit Trap
The Relic
The Return of the Living Dead
The Scarf
The Spanish Gardener
The Time Machine
The Transporter
The War of the Worlds
The Wild Wild West
The World’s End
The Young Doctors
Things We Lost in the Fire
Three Can Play That Game
Timbuktu
To Sir, With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Too Many Crooks
Top Of The World
Transamerica
Transporter 2
Triple Deception
True Lies
Two Can Play That Game
Tyson
UFO
Uncommon Valor
Van Wilder 2: The Rise Of Taj
Venus and Serena
Vice
Walking Tall: The Payback
Walking Target
Webster Seasons 1-4
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
Wings Seasons 1-8
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
World’s Greatest Dad
Wuthering Heights
You Got Served
You Have to Run Fast
Yours, Mine & Ours
June 2
An Unforgettable Year – Summer
Deadloch
Medellin
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets
With Love Season 2
June 6
Crazy Rich Asians
Sully
TÁR
June 8
My Fault
June 9
An Unforgettable Year – Autumn
The Lake Season 2
June 11
Interstellar
June 16
An Unforgettable Year – Winter
Ender’s Game
Spoiler Alert
The Grand Tour: Eurocrash
There’s Something Wrong With The Children
June 20
Armageddon Time
Selma
June 21
American Sniper
June 22
That Peter Crouch Film
June 23
An Unforgettable Year – Spring
I’m A Virgo
June 26
Project Almanac
June 27
M3GAN
The Gambler
June 30
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 4
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
What If
May 1
A Beautiful Mind
Amistad
Babe
Babe: Pig In The City
Babel
Beavis and Butt-Head Do America
Biker Boyz
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Blue Crush
Blue Crush 2
Bound
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Carrie
Coneheads
Dallas Buyers Club
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger!
Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood
Darkest Hour
Dinner for Schmucks
Drillbit Taylor
Europa Report
Failure to Launch
Fatal Attraction
Fletch
Fletch Lives
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Get Him to the Greek
Ghost Town
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hamburger Hill
Hard Eight
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Howard the Duck
I Am Not Your Negro
Identity Thief
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Kung Fu Hustle
Leap Year
Madagascar
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mamma Mia!
MasterChef Mexico Seasons 1-4
Meet Joe Black
Memoirs of a Geisha
Moonrise Kingdom
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Patriot Games
Reminiscence
Rise: Blood Hunter
Rumble In The Bronx
Safe House
Saving Face
Shutter Island
Space Jam
The Adventures of Tintin
The Black Stallion
The Doors
The Front Page
The Heartbreak Kid
The Nutty Professor
The Quiet Man
The Rundown
The Shootist
The Terminal
The Wiz
Thelma & Louise
They Might Be Giants
Three Days of the Condor
True Grit
Virtuosity
We Were Soldiers
May 2
Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special
May 4
90210 Seasons 1-5
Beverly Hills 90210 Seasons 1-10
Dynasty
Freaks & Geeks
Medium Seasons 1-7
Reign Seasons 1-4
Sabrina: The Teenage Witch Seasons 1-7
Tudors S1-4
May 5
¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres
Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead
May 9
Till
May 10
La Vida Despues del Reality
May 11
Academy of Country Music Awards
May 16
Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special
May 18
The Ferragnez – The Series Season 2
The Three Drinkers In Cognac Season 3
May 19
She Said
May 23
Three Thousand Years of Longing
May 26
Hohlbeins’ – The Gryphon
Violent Night
May 28
Top Five
May 29
Hot Pursuit
April 1
American Gigolo
At the Gate of the Ghost
Bend It Like Beckham
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Couples Retreat
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Death Wish 2
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
Dirty Pretty Things
Face/Off
Fast Times At Ridgemont High
Fighting with My Family
Forrest Gump
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise
Jesse Stone: No Remorse
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
Jet Li’s Fearless
Jigsaw
Jumping the Broom
Keeping the Faith
Liar Liar
Life of Pi
Lifeguard
Mary and The Witch’s Flower
Max Payne
McLintock
Moonlight and Valentino
Morning Glory
My Cousin Vinny
Ong Bak
Philomena
Racing with the Moon
Ray
School Ties
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Shrek Forever After
Small Soldiers
Soul Surfer
Speed
Staying Alive
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
Terminator Genisys
The Aviator
The Big Lebowski
The Breakfast Club
The Descendants
The Joy Luck Club
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Medallion
The Sisters Brothers
The Two Faces of January
The Young Messiah
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Titanic
To the Wonder
Top Gun
Vanilla Sky
We’re No Angels
Whiplash
Young Sherlock Holmes
April 4
Bros
Redefined: J.R. Smith
April 6
Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!?
April 7
On a Wing and a Prayer
Gangs of Lagos
April 11
Ticket to Paradise
April 12
Alter Ego
Big Bad Wolves
Herbie Hancock: Possibilities
Kill Me Three Times
Life Itself
The Quest of Alain Ducasse
Whose Streets?
April 14
Greek Salad
April 19
Bigger, Stronger, Faster
Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers
Demon Warriors
Happy Happy
I Melt With You
Magic Trip
Playback
Vanishing on 7th Street
April 21
Dead Ringers
Judy Blume Forever
April 26
Crazy Love
Syrup
April 28
Citadel
March 1
12 Angry Men
A Fish Called Wanda
Akeelah and The Bee
American Gangster
Barbershop
Barefoot in the Park
Being John Malkovich
Big Daddy
Capote
Carrie
Carrie
Cinderella Man
Cloverfield
Contraband
Courageous
Creed
Creed II
Dazed and Confused
Def Comedy Jam Seasons 1-7
Detroit
Duck Soup
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Eye for an Eye
Flesh and Bone
Good Will Hunting
Imagine That
Internal Affairs
Jonah: A VeggieTales Movies
Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain
Leaving Las Vegas
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Lost in Translation
Margin Call
Midnight Cowboy
Minnie and Moskowitz
Nerve
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot
Once Upon a Time in the West
Ordinary People
Paths of Glory
Pulp Fiction
RBG
Red River
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sahara
Scent of a Woman
Shine A Light
Sterile Cuckoo
Street Smart
Super 8
The Apartment
The Babysitter
The Dead Zone
The Defiant Ones
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Frozen Ground
The Hunted
The Hunter
The Last Temptation of Christ
The Machinist
The Manchurian Candidate
The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
The Presidio
The Virgin Suicides
Unlocked
Vanilla Sky
Vanity Fair
VeggieTales: An Easter Carol
VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans
VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark
VeggieTales: ‘Twas The Night Before Easter
Witness For the Protection
Your Highness
March 3
Daisy Jones & The Six
The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale
March 6
The Magnificent Seven
March 7
Secret Headquarters
The Silent Twins
The Visitor
March 10
Jackass Forever
This Is Christmas
March 11
La Guzman Season 1
March 12
Men, Women & Children
March 14
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
March 17
Angel Flight
Boy and the World
Class of ‘07
Dom
Swarm
March 21
Nope
March 22
Sanandresito
March 24
Reggie
Top Gun: Maverick
March 28
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery
March 29
American Renegades
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
March 31
Boss Season 1-2
But I’m a Cheerleader
Enemies Closer
Siberia
The Power
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Zeros and Ones
Feb. 1
A Night at the Roxbury
Alex Cross
Almost Famous
Are We There Yet?
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Best Man
The Breadwinner
The Call
Chaplin
Children of Heaven
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Dilemma
Downhill Racer
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Exposed
Food, Inc
Four Brothers
French Postcards
From Justin to Kelly
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
The Glass Shield
Heaven Can Wait
The Help
The Hustle
I, Robot
Inside Man
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jacob’s Ladder
Kevin Hart Let Me Explain
King Kong
The Last Song
Life Partners
Madea’s Witness Protection
Nacho Libre
Never Been Kissed
P.S. I Love You
Prophecy
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)
Sarafina!
Scary Movie 4
Seabiscuit
Shaft
Shrek
Shrek 2
Something Wild
Soul Food
Southside With You
Sugar
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Tsotsi
Turbulence
Tyson
Underclassman
Venus and Serena
White House Down
Who’s Your Caddy?
Feb. 3
Harlem Season 2
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Feb. 7
Beast
Brian and Charles
Feb. 8
Are We Done Yet?
Feb. 9
Crank
Feb. 10
Somebody I Used to Know
Feb. 11
If I Stay
Feb. 14
Halloween Ends
Feb. 17
Carnival Row Season 2
The Head of Joaquín Murrieta
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Feb. 19
A Simple Favor
Feb. 21
Smile
Feb. 22
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
Feb. 24
The Consultant
Die Hart
Jan. 1
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
After Earth
Akeelah And The Bee
Ali
Antwone Fisher
Are We There Yet?
Baby Boy
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
Black Dynamite
Blankman
Blue Chips
Breakdown
Breakin’ All The Rules
Broken City
Brown Sugar
Clue
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5
Downsizing
El Dorado
El Mariachi
Election
Employee Of The Month
Europa Report
Failure to Launch
Forces Of Nature
Frankie & Alice
Friday the 13th
Gamer
God’s Not Dead
Guess Who
Harold and Maude
Higher Learning
Home for the Holidays
I Am Not Your Negro
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Country
In The Heat Of The Night
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Invader Zim
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
Juliet, Naked
Just Wright
Love the Coopers
Mad Love
Mean Creek
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
Mississippi Burning
Mo’ Money
Money Train
Mr. 3000
Muscle Shoals
Nella the Princess Knight
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paycheck
Poetic Justice
Private Parts
Rec
Rec 2
Rec 3: Genesis
Red Dawn
Rejoice and Shout
Rosemary’s Baby
School Daze
Serpico
She Hate Me
Shimmer and Shine
Six Degrees of Separation
Sorry To Bother You
Tangerine
The Amityville Horror
The Big Wedding
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Butler
The Devil’s Backbone
The Duchess
The Foot Fist Way
The Gospel According To Andre
The Love Guru
The Peacemaker
The Running Man
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Two Jakes
Three Can Play That Game
To Sir, With Love
True Grit
12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3
Walking Tall
Welcome to Flatch
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Witness
You Got Served
Jan. 3
Endeavour Season 8
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul.
Jan. 6
Jurassic World Dominion
Cosmic Love France
The Rig
Jan. 8
The Winter Palace
Jan. 10
Snitch
Jan. 13
Hunters Season 2
The Test Season 2
Jan. 15
An Officer and a Gentleman
Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Road Trip
The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6
Jan. 17
Vengeance
Jan. 20
The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2
Jan. 21
Hercules (2014)
Jan. 27
The King’s Speech
Shotgun Wedding
Jan. 31
Orphan: First Kill
Nate Bargatze: Hello World