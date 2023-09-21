Various October 4th 2023 predictions and conspiracy theories have emerge on social media and TikTok ahead of the emergency alert tests. Here’s what the theorists are saying.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and The US Federal Communications Commission are conducting a nationwide test in the US on Wednesday, 4 October 2023. The agencies will broadcast a message to cellphones, televisions and radios across country test the nation’s emergency alert systems.

Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images

Emergency alert systems being tested on phones and TVs on October 4 2023

The US Federal Communications Commission and FEMA are partnering to conduct a nationwide test of two alert systems – the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system – on October 4, 2023.

The purpose of the two-part test “is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level,” FEMA said in a news release.

According to CNET, at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET/11:20 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 4, cell towers will begin broadcasting the emergency alert for 30 minutes. If your phone is in range of a cell tower, you’ll get a message that says: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The alert sent on TVs and radios will last for one minute and will state: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

Nobody living in the US will have to register to take part in the test. Everyone can continue to use their devices as normal as soon as the test is done.

Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

October 4th ’emergency broadcast’ predictions and conspiracy theories emerge online

After news of the alert systems being tested, various October 4th 2023 ’emergency broadcast’ predictions and conspiracy theories popped up online.

Several Twitter users claimed the tests are a way of US government agencies hacking into people’s cellphones.

‘TURN YOUR PHONE OFF OCTOBER 4,2023 2:20pm FOR AT LEAST 30 MINUTES! GOD ONLY KNOWS WHAT KIND OF MALWARE THIS CORRUPT GOVERNMENT WILL BE DOWNLOADING TO YOUR PHONES IF YOU LEAVE THEM ON DURING THIS “TEST”!’ one person wrote on Twitter.

YouTuber and TikTok user Offgrid Secrets also claimed that the test could put people’s health at risk.

“I’m no scientist but I don’t know the effect of having multiple of millions of people up to four hundreds and millions of people having their phones ringing at the same time over a 30-minute period,” he said.

“I don’t know what that will do… there have been studies that show mobile phone and Wi-Fi radiation can affect them [insects] and disturb their circadian rhythms and immune system function. So, it could be catastrophic trying to use everyone’s phone at the exact same time for not only human health potentially but insects, birds, bees things like that so that’s my prediction.”

The alerts are reportedly could be sent in a variety of situations.

These include: