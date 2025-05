The survivors of Nir Oz, like almost all residents of southern Israel neighbouring Gaza, have been relocated to central Israel. Many, including Margalit, hope to return, although his wife does not. He shrugs when asked how they’ll manage to resolve that issue, and a listener is left with the impression his wife may get her way. Either way, he will be cheering on the new “pioneers,” replicating the work he and others who founded the kibbutz did.