US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the odds for a summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were “high” after concluding “constructive” talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of a regional meeting.

Rubio described the meeting on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Friday as “very constructive [and] positive” but told reporters that the US and China had issues that they disagreed on.

“Obviously there are some issues we’re going to have to work through and that’s to be expected with countries of our size and scope and influence in the world,” he said.

“But I thought it was a very constructive and positive meeting and and gave us some things we can work on together.”

It is their first in-person sit-down meeting between the two diplomats since Rubio assumed his position in January.