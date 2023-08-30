





Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers had the floor during a recent team meeting, during which he was given the spotlight in order to introduce himself by sharing his name, the school he played college football at, and how big his signing bonus with the team was.

The 22-year-old’s response left teammate Odell Beckham Jr. floored, as he fell backwards out of his chair when Flowers revealed how much he’d received as a signing bonus.

“Zay Flowers, Boston College, $7 million,” said Flowers, while holding a basketball.

His teammates immediately erupted into chaos, shouting in disbelief over the lucrative signing bonus Flowers pocketed after being drafted in April. Beckham Jr. could be seen with his feet straight in the air before rolling over onto his side.

Baltimore selected Flowers with the No. 22 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He was the third wide receiver off the board in the first round. According to Over the Cap, Flowers signed a four-year, $14.036 million deal with the Ravens which included a signing bonus worth $7.208 million.

Clearly, that figure left his teammates stunned, and they didn’t hold back one bit in reaction to Flowers’ big reveal during the team meeting.







