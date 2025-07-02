Image credit: Supplied

Business Bay recorded over Dhs4.5bn in off-plan real estate sales in Q2 2025, across more than 1,900 transactions—solidifying its position as one of Dubai’s most dynamic residential and investment hubs. The figures underscore rising investor confidence in the district’s central location, upscale living, and consistent returns.

This surge in off-plan activity comes amid broader momentum in Dubai’s property market, which logged a record Dhs66.8bn in total sales in May 2025. That figure spans 18,700 transactions, reflecting a 44 per cent increase in value and a 6 per cent rise in volume compared to May 2024. Business Bay played a key role in this growth, contributing 5 per cent of the city’s total sales value while accounting for just 3 per cent of transactions—highlighting the area’s premium pricing and strong appeal.

Strategic positioning and developer response

Located between Downtown Dubai and the Dubai Canal, Business Bay remains a magnet for both local and international buyers. Its mix of world-class infrastructure, five-star hotels, and easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Metro, DIFC, and key leisure hubs positions it as a high-performance district in the city’s real estate landscape.

In response to continued demand, developers are accelerating delivery of design-led, lifestyle-focused projects, many of which include branded residences and luxury features aimed at the next generation of Dubai residents and global investors. The neighbourhood’s consistent yields and reputation for capital appreciation continue to make it a top choice for those seeking long-term growth in the heart of the city.

RTA Completes traffic improvements in Business Bay

In another development, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed three key traffic enhancements in the Business Bay area. The upgrades targeted several key locations along the corridor, which links directly to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, aiming to improve traffic flow and road safety.

The improvements are designed to meet the needs of residents, visitors, and businesses in a district known for its mix of residential, commercial, and service facilities, a WAM report said.

The works are part of a broader initiative to modernize infrastructure and enhance the efficiency of Dubai’s road network, in line with ongoing population growth and urban development. The completed upgrades are expected to ease congestion, raise safety standards, and reduce travel times in high-density areas.

As part of the project, the street running parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road was converted from a two-lane, two-way configuration into a one-way dual carriageway, with new signage and road markings. This modification doubled the street’s capacity and significantly improved traffic flow by reducing conflict points.

In addition, a 100-metre-long storage lane was constructed at the intersection of Al Mustaqbal Street and Al Khaleej Al Tejari 1 Street. The added lane has increased right-turn capacity toward First Al Khail Street by 50 per cent, cutting down congestion and wait times while enhancing the intersection’s efficiency.