Off the Cob Chips are natural corn tortilla chips made from fresh sweet corn instead of ordinary grain corn flour. This unique choice of ingredient gives the chips a flavorful and distinct taste. The chips are gluten-free and contain zero trans fats or MSG, making them a suitable snack for individuals with dietary restrictions.

The use of sweet corn instead of grain corn helps reduce food waste, as sweet corn that doesn’t meet size or appearance standards for sale as fresh corn can be used in the production of these chips. Off the Cob Chips come in various flavors, such as honey-smoked BBQ and white cheddar jalapeno, further setting them apart from other tortilla chip brands.

The Journey of Off the Cob on Shark Tank

Cameron Sheldrake, the founder of Off the Cob Chips, appeared on Season 6 of Shark Tank in an episode that aired on March 6, 2015. During his pitch, Cameron explained his business model and the benefits of using fresh sweet corn in his chips. He requested a $100,000 investment in exchange for a 15% equity stake in his company.

Despite receiving positive feedback on the taste and uniqueness of his product, Cameron did not receive an offer from any of the Sharks. The exposure from Shark Tank helped increase the brand’s visibility and attract interest from potential customers, but the company ultimately faced challenges and discontinued operations in 2021.

Although a deal was not made, Cameron’s appearance on Shark Tank provided valuable exposure for Off the Cob Chips. The pitch highlighted the innovative use of fresh sweet corn in tortilla chips, setting them apart from traditional grain corn-based products. While the Sharks appreciated the taste and uniqueness of Off the Cob Chips, concerns about the company’s scalability and production costs prevented a successful deal.

Despite the setback, Off the Cob Chips continued to grow after the show, expanding its product line and distribution channels. However, financial difficulties eventually led to the discontinuation of the brand. The legacy of Off the Cob Chips serves as a testament to the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of its founder, Cameron Sheldrake.

Shark Tank Episode Air Date Founder Pitch Details Offer from Sharks Outcome March 6, 2015 Cameron Sheldrake Request for a $100,000 investment in exchange for a 15% equity stake No offers received Discontinued operations in 2021

Off the Cob Chips’ Founder – Cameron Sheldrake

Cameron Sheldrake, the founder and president of Off the Cob Chips, has a deep-rooted connection to organic and healthy foods. Growing up on a family farm in Ithaca, New York, Cameron developed a passion for cultivating fresh produce. His love for farming inspired him to create a brand that would add value to their sweet corn crop and reduce food waste.

After winning a BETA challenge in college, Cameron used the prize money to bring his vision to life and establish Off the Cob Chips. By utilizing sweet corn that didn’t meet market standards, he found a way to transform this “imperfect” produce into delicious tortilla chips. This innovative approach not only minimized food waste but also offered consumers a unique snacking experience.

Recognizing the potential for growth and success, Cameron seized the opportunity to showcase Off the Cob Chips on Shark Tank. His pitch aimed to secure an investment that would propel his business to new heights. While he wasn’t able to secure a deal on the show, Cameron’s determination and passion fueled the growth of Off the Cob Chips in the years that followed.

“I wanted to create a brand that not only tasted good but also made a positive impact on the environment. Using sweet corn that would have otherwise gone to waste was my way of achieving that.” – Cameron Sheldrake

Cameron’s commitment to sustainability and his innovative use of sweet corn resonated with consumers, leading to an increase in the popularity and demand for Off the Cob Chips. While the company faced its share of challenges, Cameron’s dedication to providing a unique snacking experience never wavered.

Today, Cameron Sheldrake’s journey as the founder of Off the Cob Chips serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs in the food industry. His innovative spirit and commitment to sustainability have left a lasting impact, reminding us that even imperfect produce can be transformed into something extraordinary.

Challenges Faced by Off the Cob Chips on Shark Tank

While appearing on Shark Tank, Off the Cob Chips encountered several challenges that impacted their journey. Despite receiving positive feedback on their taste and uniqueness, the Sharks expressed concerns about the company’s scalability, high production costs, and competition in the snack food market.

The Sharks were skeptical about the scalability of Off the Cob Chips due to the use of fresh sweet corn instead of traditional corn flour. They questioned whether the company could meet the demand of a larger market.

The production costs for Off the Cob Chips were higher compared to other tortilla chip brands, primarily due to the use of fresh sweet corn. This increased the overall expenses and made the chips more expensive for consumers.

The intense competition within the snack food market posed another challenge for Off the Cob Chips. The Sharks raised concerns about the brand’s ability to stand out among other well-established chip brands.

Despite these challenges, Off the Cob Chips continued to grow after their appearance on the show. However, the company ultimately faced financial difficulties, leading to their discontinuation in 2021.

Growth and Expansion of Off the Cob Chips After Shark Tank

After appearing on Shark Tank, Off the Cob Chips experienced impressive growth and expansion. The increased brand visibility from the show’s exposure resulted in a significant boost in sales and distribution channels.

The company took advantage of this momentum by expanding its product line, offering a wider variety of flavors and options to cater to different consumer preferences. The addition of flavors such as honey-smoked BBQ and white cheddar jalapeno further distinguished Off the Cob Chips from its competitors.

To make their products more accessible to customers, Off the Cob Chips strategically partnered with various online retailers and brick-and-mortar stores. This strategic expansion into multiple distribution channels allowed the brand to reach a larger consumer base and increase availability nationwide.

In addition to expanding their distribution channels, Off the Cob Chips invested in improving their online presence. Through an upgraded website and active social media presence, they made it easier for customers to learn about the brand, its values, and directly purchase their products online.

To showcase their products and connect with potential customers, retailers, and distributors, Off the Cob Chips also actively participated in events and tradeshows. This face-to-face interaction helped build brand awareness and establish new relationships in the industry.

Overall, the growth and expansion of Off the Cob Chips after their appearance on Shark Tank demonstrated the brand’s commitment to innovation, quality, and increasing customer accessibility. Their strategic partnerships, online presence, and participation in industry events allowed them to establish a strong foothold in the highly competitive snack food market.

Key Points Increase in brand visibility Boost in sales Expansion of product line with unique flavors Strategic partnerships with online and brick-and-mortar retailers Improved online presence for easier customer access Active participation in events and tradeshows

Off the Cob Chips’ growth and expansion after appearing on Shark Tank positioned the brand as a formidable competitor in the tortilla chip market, attracting a loyal customer base who appreciated the unique taste and commitment to using fresh sweet corn as the main ingredient.

Final Outcome – Discontinuation of Off the Cob Chips

Despite the initial growth and expansion, Off the Cob Chips faced financial difficulties and ultimately had to discontinue operations. The company shut down in the fall of 2021, although no official announcement was made. The use of sweet corn instead of grain corn for their products led to higher production costs, resulting in higher prices for their chips. Feedback from customers mentioned that while the chips were good, they were not worth the high price. As a result, Off the Cob Chips went out of business, and their products are no longer available.

Off the Cob Chips stand out from other tortilla chip brands due to their unique features and ingredients. The chips are made from fresh sweet corn instead of processed corn flour, resulting in a more flavorful and distinctive taste. Other key ingredients include canola oil and sea salt, making them a healthier snack option. Off the Cob Chips are gluten-free and do not contain any trans fats or MSG, making them suitable for individuals with dietary restrictions. The brand offers various flavors, such as honey-smoked BBQ and white cheddar jalapeno, to cater to different tastes.

If you’re looking for a snack that goes beyond the ordinary, Off the Cob Chips are the perfect choice. Made from fresh sweet corn, these chips deliver a burst of flavor that sets them apart from traditional tortilla chips. With their unique ingredients and commitment to quality, Off the Cob Chips offer a delicious and healthier snacking option for any occasion.

Off the Cob Chips – The Legacy of the Brand

While Off the Cob Chips may no longer be in business, their impact during their existence cannot be denied. The brand introduced a unique and delicious alternative to traditional tortilla chips, leaving a lasting impression on customers with their flavorful and distinct taste.

Off the Cob Chips received positive reviews from satisfied consumers who appreciated the use of fresh sweet corn as the main ingredient. The incorporation of this natural ingredient not only enhanced the taste but also added a touch of authenticity to the chips. Customers also praised the brand’s selection of flavors, which provided an enticing variety to choose from.

Off the Cob Chips brought a refreshing change to the snack food market. Their commitment to using fresh sweet corn and creating innovative flavors set them apart from other tortilla chip brands.

Although Off the Cob Chips had a devoted following, one recurring complaint was the relatively high price of the product. This pricing concern may have contributed to the brand’s discontinuation. However, despite this setback, the legacy of Off the Cob Chips lives on, as they continue to be remembered for their quality, taste, and commitment to using fresh ingredients.

The Positive Impact of Off the Cob Chips

Off the Cob Chips made a splash in the snack industry with their unique approach to tortilla chips. By using fresh sweet corn and offering a variety of flavors, the brand left an indelible mark on customers who were seeking a different snacking experience. Positive reviews highlighted not only the taste but also the refreshing departure from other processed chip options.

Customers praised Off the Cob Chips for their commitment to using fresh sweet corn, and the flavors were a hit amongst snack enthusiasts.

Off the Cob Chips’ impact also extended beyond consumers’ taste buds. Their choice to incorporate fresh sweet corn instead of traditional corn flour showcased their dedication to reducing food waste and promoting sustainable practices in the industry. The brand’s commitment to using natural ingredients resonated with environmentally conscious consumers, leaving behind a legacy of responsible snacking.

Customer Reviews of Off the Cob Chips

The reviews for Off the Cob Chips were overwhelmingly positive, emphasizing the unique taste and quality of the product. Consumers expressed their appreciation for the brand’s commitment to using fresh sweet corn and the variety of flavors available. While the price point was a common concern, many customers believed that the flavor and quality justified the cost.

“Off the Cob Chips are unlike any other tortilla chips I’ve ever tasted. The use of fresh sweet corn gives them a satisfying crunch and a natural sweetness that is simply delightful.” – Sarah

“I love the variety of flavors that Off the Cob Chips offers. It’s a refreshing change from the usual flavors you find in other chip brands.” – Jason

Positive Reviews Concerns Unique and flavorful Relatively high price Fresh sweet corn taste Availability in certain locations Variety of flavors

Overall, Off the Cob Chips left a lasting impact on customers and the snack industry as a whole. Their commitment to quality, natural ingredients, and innovative flavors set them apart, making them a memorable brand in the minds of snack enthusiasts.

Cameron Sheldrake’s Current Endeavors

After the closure of Off the Cob Chips, Cameron Sheldrake has returned to working on his family farm in Ithaca, New York. With a passion for the agricultural industry, Cameron continues to explore new opportunities in the field. He utilizes his expertise to contribute to sustainable farming practices, with a focus on organic and healthy food production.

When he’s not busy on the farm, Cameron indulges in his love for fishing and outdoor activities. You can catch a glimpse of his adventures on his Instagram page, @camsheldrake. From reeling in the big catch to exploring picturesque landscapes, Cameron shares his outdoor escapades and inspires others to embrace nature and its wonders.

With his vast knowledge and experience in farming, coupled with his adventurous spirit, Cameron Sheldrake ventures into new horizons, seeking out opportunities that align with his passions. Follow Cameron’s journey on Instagram to stay updated on his current ventures and gain insight into his ongoing pursuits in the agricultural industry, as well as his fishing and outdoor adventures.