Now Playing Officers on horseback push back crowds at L.A. ICE protest 00:29

UP NEXT Thousands gather in cities across the country for ‘No Kings’ rallies 01:56

Marines arrive in LA as part of Trump’s new deployment 02:38

‘Ridiculous’: House Democrat reacts to getting charged over X by Trump-appointed attorney 08:36

‘We will kill you’: Florida sheriff threatens would-be violent protesters 02:22

Newsom says Trump is not a ‘king or monarch’ after judge’s National Guard order 01:02

Federal judge blocks Trump from deploying National Guard to California 00:43

Extended interview: Sen. Padilla shares new details about his forced removal in handcuffs 18:10

Federal judge appears likely to rule against Trump’s federalization of National Guard 01:26

L.A. Mayor Bass extends curfew amid fallout from Sen. Padilla’s DHS clash 03:49

Rep. Stefanik grills N.Y. governor on undocumented immigrants 01:35

White House calls Sen. Padilla’s disruption at DHS press conference an ‘immature, theater-kid stunt’ 18:14

Watch: Sen. Alex Padilla forcibly removed from Noem press conference 01:09

Families shaken as nationwide ICE raids escalate 01:09

ICE’s immigration enforcement operations ramp up nationwide 01:53

ICE to deploy tactical units in major U.S. cities as protests spread nationwide 17:03

Texas Governor Abbott says National Guard will respond to protests 00:57

Senators press Hegseth on Russia-Ukraine war, deployment of troops to Los Angeles 02:56

‘I can’t fight back’: Pregnant U.S. citizen hospitalized after ICE detention 02:06

Law enforcement officers were seen pushing back protesters in Los Angeles demonstrating against ICE. Some officers were mounted on horseback.June 15, 2025

