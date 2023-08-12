Boxing Streams@Reddit! Here’s How To Watch Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez Online FoR Free On Reddit. Here’s Is Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius? Crackstreams, Ticket Info, Fight Card, How To Watch And Stream On DAZN. Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez Live Streams@Reddit Free, Buffstreams, PPV AND DAZN? How To Watch Joshua vs Helenius US start time, stream, TV channel, undercard Time: Saturday, August 12, 2023
Emmanuel Rodriguez and Melvin Lopez are set to square off on August 12 in Maryland with the vacant IBF world bantamweight championship up for grabs.
Rodriguez will step into the ring for the first time this year after the 30-year-old won twice in 2022, against Roberto Sanchez Cantu in March and Gary Antonio Russell in October.
He faces Lopez, who was last in action in December 2022 and has won eight consecutive fights.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Rodriguez vs. Lopez.
Emmanuel Rodriguez and Melvin Lopez square off in the main event live stream from The Theater at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, August 12. The contest pits Puerto Rico’s former world champion against contender of Nicaragua. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF bantamweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, August 13.
30-year-old Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KOs) of Manati, Puerto Rico is looking for his third win in a row and once again become champion. Miami, Florida-based 25-year-old Melvin Lopez (29-1, 19 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua makes his first attempt to land a world title and looks for his ninth straight victory.
In the 10-round co-main event, undefeated 26-year-old Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland and unbeaten 30-year-old Kent Cruz (16-0-3, 10 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri go head to head at super lightweight. The telecast opener features a 10-round welterweight battle between 22-year-old Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KOs) of Landover, Maryland and unbeaten 36-year-old two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KOs) of Barcelona, Venezuela.
Among Rodriguez vs Lopez undercard bouts, Michael Angeletti (8-0, 7 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana and Jonathan Lopez Marcano (8-0-2, 4 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico duel in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Jose Benavidez Jr (27-2-1, 18 KOs) of Panorama City, California goes up against Sladan Janjanin (36-15, 25 KOs) of Travnik, Bosnia in a 10-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Damien Vazquez (16-3-1, 9 KOs) of Thornton, Colorado meets Jeronil Borres (12-8-2, 6 KOs) of Catarman, Philippines in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.
Tonight features a three-match card with Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2-0) taking on Melvin Lopez (29-1-0) in the main event. The fight is for the vacant 118-pound title where Rodriguez, a former champion, looks to put gold back around his waist. That will not come easy, as Lopez is on a red-hot eight-match winning streak heading into today and looks to continue that while becoming a champion himself. The other two matches on the card today are between the undefeated Gary Antaunne Russell (16-0-0) and Kent Cruz (16-0-3) as well as Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1) looking to give Travon Marshall (8-0-0) the first loss of his career.Bantamweight glory can be earned on Saturday night.
There is a chance for Melvin Lopez and Emmanuel Rodriguez to contest the vacant IBF strap this Saturday.
Lopez defeated Jobert Alvarez in his last fight, winning by split decision in Orlando in December last year.
Rodriguez defeated Gary Russell after a premature end to the fight when Rodriguez suffered a cut by an accidental headbutt, in October 2022.
Here’s all you need to know about Lopez vs. Rodriguez.
RODRIGUEZ VS. LOPEZ FIGHT DATE, START TIME
Date: Saturday, August 12
Time: 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BST
Main event ringwalks (approx): TBA
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS RODRIGUEZ VS. LOPEZ?
U.S.: Showtime (via Paramount+)
UK: TBA
Fans in the United States can watch the fight on Showtime. A UK broadcaster has not yet been announced.
WHERE IS THE RODRIGUEZ VS. LOPEZ FIGHT?
The fight takes place at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland, USA.
EMMANUEL RODRIGUEZ RECORD AND BIO
Nationality: Puerto Rican
Date of birth: Aug. 8, 1992
Height: 5’6″
Reach: 66.5″
Total fights: 23
Record: 21-2 (13 KOs)
MELVIN LOPEZ RECORD AND BIO
Nationality: Nicaraguan
Date of birth: Nov. 12, 1997
Height: 5’6″
Reach: 68″
Total fights: 30
Record: 29-1 (19 KOs)
RODRIGUEZ VS. LOPEZ FIGHT CARD
Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez; For the vacant IBF world bantamweight title
Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Kent Cruz; Super lightweight
Travon Marshall vs. Gabriel Maestre; Welterweight
Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)
Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KO) vs Melvin Lopez (29-1, 19 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds, for vacant IBF title
Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KO) vs Kent Cruz (16-0-3, 10 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KO) vs Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 6:30 pm ET)
Michael Angeletti (8-0, 7 KO) vs Jonathan Lopez (8-0-2, 4 KO), bantamweights, 8 rounds
Jose Benavidez Jr (27-2-1, 18 KO) vs Sladan Janjanin (36-15, 25 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
Damien Vazquez (16-3-1, 9 KO) vs Jeronil Borres (12-8-2, 6 KO), bantamweights, 8 rounds
the available options for live streaming Boxing include:
DAZN.
Hulu + Live TV.
Sling TV.
YouTube TV.
Sony LIV.
FootyBite.
Reddit.
FuboTV:
fuboTV is another one of our favorite live TV streaming services. With DAZN in its channel lineup, it’s an easy way to watch Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez online without cable. Besides DAZN, fuboTV gets you up to 200+ channels, and the service starts at $74.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. fuboTV also lets you store up to 1000 hours of DVR recordings, which comes in handy for early morning Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez matches.
How to watch Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez Live
The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America). You can sign up for a subscription here. However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.
Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez emanates inside MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Maryland. The arena in the casino can hold up to 4,000 people.