Boxing Streams@Reddit! Here’s How To Watch Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez Online FoR Free On Reddit. Here’s Is Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius? Crackstreams, Ticket Info, Fight Card, How To Watch And Stream On DAZN. Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez Live Streams@Reddit Free, Buffstreams, PPV AND DAZN? How To Watch Joshua vs Helenius US start time, stream, TV channel, undercard Time: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Boxing Streams Reddit! Check all options to listen or watch Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez live streaming for free on Reddit, Crackstreams & DAZN PPV. One of the biggest bouts Boxing history took place on Saturday, August 12, 2023.Lets see below between Boxing streams YouTuber ‘AJ’ Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez live where and how to watch free from any location.

Emmanuel Rodriguez and Melvin Lopez are set to square off on August 12 in Maryland with the vacant IBF world bantamweight championship up for grabs.

Rodriguez will step into the ring for the first time this year after the 30-year-old won twice in 2022, against Roberto Sanchez Cantu in March and Gary Antonio Russell in October.

He faces Lopez, who was last in action in December 2022 and has won eight consecutive fights.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Rodriguez vs. Lopez.

Emmanuel Rodriguez and Melvin Lopez square off in the main event live stream from The Theater at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, August 12. The contest pits Puerto Rico’s former world champion against contender of Nicaragua. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF bantamweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, August 13.

30-year-old Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KOs) of Manati, Puerto Rico is looking for his third win in a row and once again become champion. Miami, Florida-based 25-year-old Melvin Lopez (29-1, 19 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua makes his first attempt to land a world title and looks for his ninth straight victory.

In the 10-round co-main event, undefeated 26-year-old Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland and unbeaten 30-year-old Kent Cruz (16-0-3, 10 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri go head to head at super lightweight. The telecast opener features a 10-round welterweight battle between 22-year-old Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KOs) of Landover, Maryland and unbeaten 36-year-old two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KOs) of Barcelona, Venezuela.

Among Rodriguez vs Lopez undercard bouts, Michael Angeletti (8-0, 7 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana and Jonathan Lopez Marcano (8-0-2, 4 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico duel in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Jose Benavidez Jr (27-2-1, 18 KOs) of Panorama City, California goes up against Sladan Janjanin (36-15, 25 KOs) of Travnik, Bosnia in a 10-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Damien Vazquez (16-3-1, 9 KOs) of Thornton, Colorado meets Jeronil Borres (12-8-2, 6 KOs) of Catarman, Philippines in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Tonight features a three-match card with Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2-0) taking on Melvin Lopez (29-1-0) in the main event. The fight is for the vacant 118-pound title where Rodriguez, a former champion, looks to put gold back around his waist. That will not come easy, as Lopez is on a red-hot eight-match winning streak heading into today and looks to continue that while becoming a champion himself. The other two matches on the card today are between the undefeated Gary Antaunne Russell (16-0-0) and Kent Cruz (16-0-3) as well as Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1) looking to give Travon Marshall (8-0-0) the first loss of his career.Bantamweight glory can be earned on Saturday night.

There is a chance for Melvin Lopez and Emmanuel Rodriguez to contest the vacant IBF strap this Saturday.

Lopez defeated Jobert Alvarez in his last fight, winning by split decision in Orlando in December last year.

Rodriguez defeated Gary Russell after a premature end to the fight when Rodriguez suffered a cut by an accidental headbutt, in October 2022.

Here’s all you need to know about Lopez vs. Rodriguez.

RODRIGUEZ VS. LOPEZ FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, August 12

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BST

Main event ringwalks (approx): TBA

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS RODRIGUEZ VS. LOPEZ?

U.S.: Showtime (via Paramount+)

UK: TBA

Fans in the United States can watch the fight on Showtime. A UK broadcaster has not yet been announced.

WHERE IS THE RODRIGUEZ VS. LOPEZ FIGHT?

The fight takes place at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland, USA.

EMMANUEL RODRIGUEZ RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: Puerto Rican

Date of birth: Aug. 8, 1992

Height: 5’6″

Reach: 66.5″

Total fights: 23

Record: 21-2 (13 KOs)

MELVIN LOPEZ RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: Nicaraguan

Date of birth: Nov. 12, 1997

Height: 5’6″

Reach: 68″

Total fights: 30

Record: 29-1 (19 KOs)

RODRIGUEZ VS. LOPEZ FIGHT CARD

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez; For the vacant IBF world bantamweight title

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Kent Cruz; Super lightweight

Travon Marshall vs. Gabriel Maestre; Welterweight

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)

Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KO) vs Melvin Lopez (29-1, 19 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds, for vacant IBF title

Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KO) vs Kent Cruz (16-0-3, 10 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KO) vs Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 6:30 pm ET)

Michael Angeletti (8-0, 7 KO) vs Jonathan Lopez (8-0-2, 4 KO), bantamweights, 8 rounds

Jose Benavidez Jr (27-2-1, 18 KO) vs Sladan Janjanin (36-15, 25 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Damien Vazquez (16-3-1, 9 KO) vs Jeronil Borres (12-8-2, 6 KO), bantamweights, 8 rounds

Rodriguez vs. Lopez (6-1, 4KO’s) is raring to go, keen to bounce back after his split-decision defeat against Rodriguez vs. Lopez. This Cleveland-born boxer has been hitting the gym hard, vowing to silence his doubters with a KO against Diaz. But it’s not gonna be a walk in the park. Rodriguez vs. Lopez is facing off against MMA superstar, who is making his boxing debut. Diaz has been turning heads in the combat sports world and holds a record of 22 professional victories, including a memorable KO win over Rodriguez vs. Lopez. Speaking to talkSPORT Boxing, Rodriguez vs. Lopez said: “I feel good, man… Most prepared I’ve ever been. The best training camp, new team…in shape, ready for 10 rounds. On weight, and everything’s perfect,” Paul said. Despite being a boxing novice, Paul holds a distinct advantage over his opponent Nate Diaz, a seasoned MMA fighter. When asked about this perceived edge, recognized the inherent differences between the two combat sports. It’s true man, it’s two different sports and people want to say I’m a boxer and they don’t want to say he’s a boxer…but on Saturday, people are going to see me outbox this Boxing fighter, Rodriguez vs. Lopez quipped.