





Outstanding hits delivered by defensive players during college football games often receive strong attention.

However, on Saturday fans were treated to a rare big hit—this time by an official.

While officials often gain air time for penalties either called or missed, in the Army–Boston College tilt the umpire found himself in the middle of the action.

In the second quarter, Eagles’ quarterback Thomas Castellanos headed up field on a designed rush on a second-and-9 play from near mid-field.

While alluding Army defenders, Castellanos collided with an official who lowered his shoulder upon contact sending the sophomore signal-caller straight to the turf.

To be fair, the referee, despite not showing solid form, made one great tackle. Fans on social media were buzzing following the hit.

Touchdown-saving tackle by the ref! 🏈🦓 pic.twitter.com/H6r1dGzLwr — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 7, 2023

Ref in the Army BC game is built like a brick wall. pic.twitter.com/2JR4ltj7bU — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 7, 2023

The Ref laying the HAMMER down 🔨pic.twitter.com/uDXkZdoEsq — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 7, 2023

The ref might be the best Linebacker in this game 🤣pic.twitter.com/uNVYZOHdnN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 7, 2023

The ref lowered the BOOM! 😳 https://t.co/gZexeQW1jt — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) October 7, 2023

Strong tackle to deny a first down 🧐 https://t.co/gm135D0apa — Matthew Asher (@MatthewAsher) October 7, 2023

You just got JACKED UP https://t.co/NDlmedvoFz — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) October 7, 2023

Great open field tackle by the umpire https://t.co/hmDn8P9clN — Gary Darby (@GDarb65) October 7, 2023







