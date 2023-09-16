Email us at [email protected]!

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google or RSS, or download here

Howdy! This week the team talks about Baldur’s Gate 3, Lies of P, and gets into a recap of news from this week’s State of Play.

Stuff We Talked About

Mortal Kombat 1 – PS5

Lies of P – PS5, PS4

VR Skater – PS VR2

You Suck at Parking – PS5, PS4

Baldur’s Gate 3 – PS5

State of Play recap (begins at 20:04)

The Cast

Thanks to Cory Schmitz for our beautiful logo and Dormilón for our rad theme song and show music.

[Editor’s note: PSN game release dates are subject to change without notice. Game details are gathered from press releases from their individual publishers and/or ESRB rating descriptions.]