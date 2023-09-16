Email us at [email protected]!
Howdy! This week the team talks about Baldur’s Gate 3, Lies of P, and gets into a recap of news from this week’s State of Play.
Stuff We Talked About
- Mortal Kombat 1 – PS5
- Lies of P – PS5, PS4
- VR Skater – PS VR2
- You Suck at Parking – PS5, PS4
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – PS5
- State of Play recap (begins at 20:04)
The Cast
Thanks to Cory Schmitz for our beautiful logo and Dormilón for our rad theme song and show music.
